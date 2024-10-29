GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deepavali celebrations are incomplete without carrot halwa

A beloved sweet, that is an emotion to most of us. The vibrant carrot halwa adds joy and warmth to any occasion.

Published - October 29, 2024 01:02 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-6 people
Gajar Halwa or Carrot Halwa

Gajar Halwa or Carrot Halwa

A staple in Indian households, especially during festivals. In North Indian homes it is popular known as “gajar ka halwa”. it is made more often in winters. Now it has become a year-round favorite due to its rich flavour and delightful texture.

Ingredients

Ingredients

Carrot: 500g
Boiled milk: 400ml
Milk: 2tbsp
Khoya: 2tbsp
Butte: 2tbsp
Sugar: 170g
Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp
Raisins handful
Cashews handful
Ghee: 3 tbsp

Preparation

1.Grate the carrot

2.Heat ghee in a pan, add the grated carrot and fry it nicely.

3.Add milk and let it boil till the carrot cooks and becomes a soggy mixture. Once the thick consistency is achieved, add sugar and stir well.

4.Add the cardamom powder, khoya and continue stirring.

5.Garnish with fried cashews & raisins.

Published - October 29, 2024 01:02 pm IST

