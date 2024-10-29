Deepavali celebrations are incomplete without carrot halwa

A staple in Indian households, especially during festivals. In North Indian homes it is popular known as “gajar ka halwa”. it is made more often in winters. Now it has become a year-round favorite due to its rich flavour and delightful texture.
Ingredients
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Grate the carrot
2.Heat ghee in a pan, add the grated carrot and fry it nicely.
3.Add milk and let it boil till the carrot cooks and becomes a soggy mixture. Once the thick consistency is achieved, add sugar and stir well.
4.Add the cardamom powder, khoya and continue stirring.
5.Garnish with fried cashews & raisins.
Published - October 29, 2024 01:02 pm IST