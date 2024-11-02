Crispy chilli corn: Savour this easy snack this monsoon

Crispy corn is a dish that is frequently ordered in restaurants. The crisp kernels become the perfect snack especially when tossed with green onions, pepper and ginger garlic paste. Give this simple dish a try this monsoon

Ingredients Corn kernels: 1 1/2 cups 1 egg, beaten slightly Corn flour: enough to coat the corn kernels Maida: 1 tbsp Ginger garlic paste: 1 tsp Onions, chopped: 4 tsp Green onions: 2 tsp Coriander leaves: 1 tsp Pepper or chilli powder: 1 pinch Salt Oil for deep-frying Finely chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Preparation

1.Steam the corn. Then mix together the corn kernels, the egg, corn flour, garlic-ginger paste and salt such that the steamed corn is well-coated with this mixture.

2.Heat oil in a vessel and deep fry the corn over high heat until golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.