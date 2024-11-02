Crispy chilli corn: Savour this easy snack this monsoon

Crispy corn is a dish that is frequently ordered in restaurants. The crisp kernels become the perfect snack especially when tossed with green onions, pepper and ginger garlic paste. Give this simple dish a try this monsoon
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Steam the corn. Then mix together the corn kernels, the egg, corn flour, garlic-ginger paste and salt such that the steamed corn is well-coated with this mixture.
2.Heat oil in a vessel and deep fry the corn over high heat until golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.
3.Take a pan. Sauté the onions, garlic, chilli and fried corn. Toss it and garnish with green onions and coriander leaves.
