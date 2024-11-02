GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crispy chilli corn: Savour this easy snack this monsoon

Crispy, tasty and perfect to enjoy while watching the rain

Published - November 02, 2024 04:18 pm IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3 serves
COIMBATORE, TAMIL NADU, 28/10/2015: &#13;Crispy Corn , Hotel Vijay Elanza in Coimbatore. &#13;Photo:S. Siva Saravanan. | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

Crispy corn is a dish that is frequently ordered in restaurants. The crisp kernels become the perfect snack especially when tossed with green onions, pepper and ginger garlic paste. Give this simple dish a try this monsoon

Ingredients

Corn kernels: 1 1/2 cups
1 egg, beaten slightly
Corn flour: enough to coat the corn kernels
Maida: 1 tbsp
Ginger garlic paste: 1 tsp
Onions, chopped: 4 tsp
Green onions: 2 tsp
Coriander leaves: 1 tsp
Pepper or chilli powder: 1 pinch
Salt
Oil for deep-frying
Finely chopped coriander leaves for garnish

Preparation

1.Steam the corn. Then mix together the corn kernels, the egg, corn flour, garlic-ginger paste and salt such that the steamed corn is well-coated with this mixture.

2.Heat oil in a vessel and deep fry the corn over high heat until golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.

3.Take a pan. Sauté the onions, garlic, chilli and fried corn. Toss it and garnish with green onions and coriander leaves.

