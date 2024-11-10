Crispy and delicious Corn vada recipe (சோள வடை)

This recipe makes binge worthy crispy corn vadas. Bursting with flavors from the spice blend, very easy to make. Often made in South Indian homes, this is an ideal snack especially when you have a friends and family gathering.

Ingredients Raw corn - 500 gm Chilli powder- 3 tbsp Cumin seeds - 3 tbsp Turmeric powder- 1/2 tbsp Fenugreek powder - 1 tbsp Asafoetida- 1/2 tbsp Salt - to taste Curry leaves- a few Coriander leaves - a few Refined oil- as required

Preparation

1.Grind the fresh corn in a blender to make a coarse mixture.

2.Add salt, turmeric powder, fenugreek powder, chilli powder, cumin, asafoetida, finely chopped curry and coriander leaves and mix well.

3.In a frying pan heat refined oil for frying.

4.Take small quantities of the batter in your palm or on a plantain leaf, press into small vadas and deep fry in oil until they turn golden brown.

5.Serve hot with with chutney or sauce.