 />
Crispy and delicious Corn vada recipe (சோள வடை)

Savor the evening snack time these delicious Cholam vadais alongside your evening tea. These are mouthwatering and can easily become a family favorite.

Updated - November 10, 2024 12:27 pm IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-5 people
Corn Vada

This recipe makes binge worthy crispy corn vadas. Bursting with flavors from the spice blend, very easy to make. Often made in South Indian homes, this is an ideal snack especially when you have a friends and family gathering.

Ingredients

Raw corn - 500 gm
Chilli powder- 3 tbsp
Cumin seeds - 3 tbsp
Turmeric powder- 1/2 tbsp
Fenugreek powder - 1 tbsp
Asafoetida- 1/2 tbsp
Salt - to taste
Curry leaves- a few
Coriander leaves - a few
Refined oil- as required

Preparation

1.Grind the fresh corn in a blender to make a coarse mixture.

2.Add salt, turmeric powder, fenugreek powder, chilli powder, cumin, asafoetida, finely chopped curry and coriander leaves and mix well.

3.In a frying pan heat refined oil for frying.

4.Take small quantities of the batter in your palm or on a plantain leaf, press into small vadas and deep fry in oil until they turn golden brown.

5.Serve hot with with chutney or sauce.

Published - November 10, 2024 12:25 pm IST

