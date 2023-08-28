HamberMenu
Creamy and sweet payaru payasam recipe

This Onam, try payaru payasam which combines green moong dal, jaggery and coconut milk laced with cardamom and ginger.

August 28, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 2 People
Payaru Payasam

Payaru Payasam | Photo Credit: Kappa Chakka Kandhari

Payaru Payasam is a creamy dessert made of green moong and jaggery, cooked in coconut milk, and flavoured with cardamom. Topped with coconut bits, it’s the perfect ending to your festive home meal.

Ingredients

Jaggery - 1 cup
Green moong dal - ½ cup
Coconut milk - 2 cups
Cardamom, crushed - 2
Jeera powder - ¼ tsp
Ginger powder - ¼ tsp
Ghee - 2 tbsp
Small coconut chips - 10

Preparation

1.Make a syrup by boiling the jaggery with one cup of water. Strain, and set aside.

2. Roast the moong dal in a dry pan over a low flame for five to six minutes. Remove from the flame, and set aside to cool down completely.

3.Cook the moong dal and jaggery syrup in a heavy-bottomed pan for 15 minutes.

4.Add the coconut milk and cook on a low flame for 30 minutes.

5.Add the crushed cardamom, and the jeera and ginger powders. Take off the flame. Set aside.

6.Heat the ghee in a small pan, and lightly fry the coconut.

7.Add the fried chips to the payasam, and serve hot or cold.

7.Recipe by chef Regi Mathew, culinary director and co-owner of Kappa Chakka Kandhari restaurant, in Chennai and Bengaluru.

