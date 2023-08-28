August 28, 2023 09:38 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Remember Alia Bhat’s viral South Indian beetroot salad? Well, ask a Malayali and they will tell you that is nothing but a beetroot pachadi, and a similar take on it with cucumber is called a vellari pachadi, it is Kerala’s version of raita. This gluten-free delight harmonises cucumber, curd, coconut, and a medley of distinct South Indian spices. Its gentle seasoning and amalgamation of yogurt and cucumber ensure a soothing and cooling side dish for your feast.

Ingredients Cucumber (Malabar cucumber) - 250 gm grated coconut - 1/4 cup. Cumin seed - 1/4 tsp Mustard seeds - 1 tsp Green chilli (chopped) - 2 Curd (yogurt) - 1 cup. Coconut oil - 1/2 tbsp Curry leaves - 1 sprig

Preparation

1.In a grinder jar, take ¼ cup coconut, ¼ teaspoon cumin seeds, ½ teaspoon mustard seeds and 1 green chili (chopped). Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of water and grind till smooth. Keep the coconut paste aside.

2.Rinse, peel and chop 1 medium to large cucumber. You will need 1 cup of chopped cucumber. Add the cucumber to a pan with ¼ cup water.

3.Keep the pan on the stovetop and on low-medium heat cook the cucumber for 5 to 6 minutes. Do stir at intervals. Let most of the water evaporate from the pan.

4.The cucumber will also have a cooked taste. Then add the ground coconut paste. Add salt as per taste. Mix very well. And cook for 2 to 3 minutes on a low heat.

5.Then keep the pan down and let this mixture cool down. Beat 1 cup curd with a spoon or wired whisk till smooth. Once the cucumber and coconut mixture has cooled down or become warm, add the 1 cup of beaten curd (yogurt).

6.Now, we must temper the pachadi, and follow the next steps for the same. Heat ½ tablespoon coconut oil in a tadka pan or a small frying pan. Add ¼ teaspoon mustard seeds. Let the mustard seeds crackle.

7.Then add 1 dry red chili (halved and seeds removed) and 5 to 6 curry leaves.

8.Pour the tempering into the pachadi mixture, Mix very well.

9.Serve vellarikka pachadi as a side dish with sambar-rice or steamed rice. You can also refrigerate and then serve it. Leftover cucumber pachadi can be refrigerated.

9.Recipe by chef Suresh Pillai, Founder -RCP Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Bengaluru