Cool coconut souffle for a creamy delight

Recipe to make coconut souffle with coconut milk and fresh cream

February 15, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Cafe
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 3
Coconut souffle

Coconut souffle

As the weather gets hotter by the day, you are craving all things cool and refreshing. This silky coconut souffle is just the right amount of indulgence you need. It comes together with coconut milk, fresh cream, eggs and condensed milk.

Ingredients

Thick coconut milk – 1 and a half cups
Condensed milk – Half cup
Egg yolk – 3
Egg whites – 3
Sugar – Three fourth cup + half cup
Fresh cream – Half cup
Vanilla essence – 1 tsp
Gelatin – 1 tbsp
Salt – 1 pinch

1.Blend egg yolk, three-fourth cup sugar, melted gelatin, salt and condensed milk.

2.Add coconut milk and mix well, then double boil. Stir in vanilla and let it cool over ice.

3.Beat egg white creamy and frothy; add half cup sugar little by little, while beating well.

4.Fold in whipped egg whites into the milk mixture and let it set in the refrigerator.

5.When semi set, add fresh cream and fold well.

6.Grease a pudding dish and transfer the soufflé into it and chill till set.

