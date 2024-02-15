February 15, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

As the weather gets hotter by the day, you are craving all things cool and refreshing. This silky coconut souffle is just the right amount of indulgence you need. It comes together with coconut milk, fresh cream, eggs and condensed milk.

Ingredients Thick coconut milk – 1 and a half cups Condensed milk – Half cup Egg yolk – 3 Egg whites – 3 Sugar – Three fourth cup + half cup Fresh cream – Half cup Vanilla essence – 1 tsp Gelatin – 1 tbsp Salt – 1 pinch

1.Blend egg yolk, three-fourth cup sugar, melted gelatin, salt and condensed milk.

2.Add coconut milk and mix well, then double boil. Stir in vanilla and let it cool over ice.

3.Beat egg white creamy and frothy; add half cup sugar little by little, while beating well.

4.Fold in whipped egg whites into the milk mixture and let it set in the refrigerator.

5.When semi set, add fresh cream and fold well.