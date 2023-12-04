HamberMenu
Comfort in every bite with biscuit dumplings recipe

A warm and hearty chicken dumplings that’s perfect for chilly monsoon days

December 04, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

  • Course Starters
  • Cuisine Street Food
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4

These dumplings are simple to make with a tender texture that melts in your mouth. Made from a delicate blend of flour, cold butter, and your choice of spice or herb, these dumplings are a wholesome addition to your menu. Whether you’re enjoying them in a hearty chicken or veg broth or experimenting with your favourite flavours, they’re sure to warm your heart and satisfy your taste buds.

Ingredients

Flour: 50 gm
Cold butter: 1 tbsp
Baking powder: A pinch
Cold milk: 1-2 tbsp
Salt: A pinch
Pepper / chilli/ rosemary (any one of your choice): A pinch
Chicken / veg broth: 500 ml

Preparation

1.Sieve flour with salt and baking powder, twice.

2.Add cold butter into the sieved flour and mix with fingertips till it resembles breadcrumbs

3.Add the spice / herb.

4.Add sufficient milk to make a dough.

5.Roll out the dough into one inch thickness and cut into squares or any shape you wish.

6.Meanwhile, put the broth into a pan and bring to boil. Drop the biscuits into this and simmer for 10-15 minutes. (You can add any leftover vegetables/ chicken pieces)

7.Serve hot.

