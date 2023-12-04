Comfort in every bite with biscuit dumplings recipe

These dumplings are simple to make with a tender texture that melts in your mouth. Made from a delicate blend of flour, cold butter, and your choice of spice or herb, these dumplings are a wholesome addition to your menu. Whether you’re enjoying them in a hearty chicken or veg broth or experimenting with your favourite flavours, they’re sure to warm your heart and satisfy your taste buds.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Sieve flour with salt and baking powder, twice.
2.Add cold butter into the sieved flour and mix with fingertips till it resembles breadcrumbs
3.Add the spice / herb.
4.Add sufficient milk to make a dough.
5.Roll out the dough into one inch thickness and cut into squares or any shape you wish.
6.Meanwhile, put the broth into a pan and bring to boil. Drop the biscuits into this and simmer for 10-15 minutes. (You can add any leftover vegetables/ chicken pieces)
7.Serve hot.
COMMents
SHARE