October 01, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST

A refreshing and icy dessert that combines the rich flavors of coffee with a touch of sweetness - perfect to beat the heat on a sunny day.

Ingredients Sugar- 3 tbsp Water- 1.5 cup Instant coffee- 2 tsp Whipped fresh cream

Preparation

1.Add sugar to water and bring it to a boil. Ensure the sugar completely dissolves.

2.Allow the sugar water to cool to room temperature.

3.Mix in the coffee powder.

4.Pour the mixture into a shallow container and place it in the freezer.

5.Once frozen, chop the ice block into smaller pieces and transfer them to a food processor.

6.Process the ice until you achieve small ice crystals.

7.Spoon the coffee granita into a frosted glass.

8.Top it with whipped fresh cream.