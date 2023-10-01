HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coffee granita: a sweet and icy caffeine treat

Awaken your taste buds with the delightful coffee granita—a refreshingly cool and energizing dessert that’s a breeze to make.

October 01, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Italian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration 3- 5 hours
  • Serving size 2

A refreshing and icy dessert that combines the rich flavors of coffee with a touch of sweetness - perfect to beat the heat on a sunny day.

Ingredients

Sugar- 3 tbsp
Water- 1.5 cup
Instant coffee- 2 tsp
Whipped fresh cream

Preparation

1.Add sugar to water and bring it to a boil. Ensure the sugar completely dissolves.

2.Allow the sugar water to cool to room temperature.

3.Mix in the coffee powder.

4.Pour the mixture into a shallow container and place it in the freezer.

5.Once frozen, chop the ice block into smaller pieces and transfer them to a food processor.

6.Process the ice until you achieve small ice crystals.

7.Spoon the coffee granita into a frosted glass.

8.Top it with whipped fresh cream.

9.If you prefer a sweeter taste, add sugar to the fresh cream while whipping.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.