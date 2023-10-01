A refreshing and icy dessert that combines the rich flavors of coffee with a touch of sweetness - perfect to beat the heat on a sunny day.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Add sugar to water and bring it to a boil. Ensure the sugar completely dissolves.
2.Allow the sugar water to cool to room temperature.
3.Mix in the coffee powder.
4.Pour the mixture into a shallow container and place it in the freezer.
5.Once frozen, chop the ice block into smaller pieces and transfer them to a food processor.
6.Process the ice until you achieve small ice crystals.
7.Spoon the coffee granita into a frosted glass.
8.Top it with whipped fresh cream.
9.If you prefer a sweeter taste, add sugar to the fresh cream while whipping.
