Classic Greek salad - A Mediterranean culinary delight

A harmonious fusion of vibrant flavors and textures that transports your palate to the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean.

Published - May 20, 2024 12:33 pm IST

  • Course Salads
  • Cuisine Mediterranean
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 2
fresh and healthy brunch to crunch

Indulge in the vibrant flavours of the classic Greek salad, a refreshing blend of crisp cucumbers, ripe tomatoes, red onions,pitted olives, and tangy feta cheese, all tossed in a light and zesty dressing. This Mediterranean favourite embodies the essence of fresh ingredients, offering the perfect balance of taste and nutrition.

Ingredients

1 medium sized sliced red onion
Half cup each diced cut bell pepper (Red, yellow and green)
1 medium sized half roundel cucumber
6-8 each pitted olives (black & green)
1 medium sized diced cut tomato
A quarter of an ice berg lettuce torn with hand
Dressing:
4 cloves chopped garlic
A quarter tsp of dried oregano
Pinch of salt
Fresh milled white pepper corns
Juice of one lemon
Two tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Topping:
6 cubes of feta cheese (can substitute with good soft cheese)

