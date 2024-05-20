Classic Greek salad - A Mediterranean culinary delight

Published - May 20, 2024 12:33 pm IST
Indulge in the vibrant flavours of the classic Greek salad, a refreshing blend of crisp cucumbers, ripe tomatoes, red onions,pitted olives, and tangy feta cheese, all tossed in a light and zesty dressing. This Mediterranean favourite embodies the essence of fresh ingredients, offering the perfect balance of taste and nutrition.
