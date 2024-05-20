Classic Greek salad - A Mediterranean culinary delight

Indulge in the vibrant flavours of the classic Greek salad, a refreshing blend of crisp cucumbers, ripe tomatoes, red onions,pitted olives, and tangy feta cheese, all tossed in a light and zesty dressing. This Mediterranean favourite embodies the essence of fresh ingredients, offering the perfect balance of taste and nutrition.

Ingredients 1 medium sized sliced red onion Half cup each diced cut bell pepper (Red, yellow and green) 1 medium sized half roundel cucumber 6-8 each pitted olives (black & green) 1 medium sized diced cut tomato A quarter of an ice berg lettuce torn with hand Dressing: 4 cloves chopped garlic A quarter tsp of dried oregano Pinch of salt Fresh milled white pepper corns Juice of one lemon Two tbsp extra virgin olive oil Topping: 6 cubes of feta cheese (can substitute with good soft cheese)