October 03, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST

Whether you’re looking to satisfy a dessert craving or cool down on a warm summer day, this recipe has you covered. With minimal ingredients and simple steps, you can create a creamy and chocolatey delight that’s bound to please the whole family. So, grab your ice cream containers and get ready to savor the rich and velvety flavors of homemade chocolate ice cream in the comfort of your home.

Ingredients Condensed milk - 3 cups Milk - 2 ½ cans Milk powder - 5 tbsp Sugar - 3 tbsp Cocoa powder - 3 tbsp Gelatine - 2 tbsp

Preparation

1.Soak gelatine in half a tin of milk for about five minutes, then heat the milk until it dissolves fully.

2.Warm the rest of the milk and stir in the cocoa powder and milk powder.

3.Mix in all remaining ingredients until the mixture is nice and smooth.

4.Pour the mixture into containers and freeze it until it’s half set.

5.Beat the partially frozen ice cream with a fork until all the crystals are smoothened out.