February 09, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

It’s no coincidence that World Pizza Day falls so close to Valentine’s Day. Since the year 2000, February 9th has been designated to celebrate this global favorite. This year, you can either craft a pie from scratch with your favorite toppings using this simple recipe or head to a pizzeria near you.

You can use store-bought pizza sauce or make your own. While the dish can be cooked in a wood-fired oven, portable pizza stoves or even on a frying pan, this recipe teaches you to make it in an OTG (oven toaster griller).

Pizza base

Ingredients Plain flour - 2 cups Yeast - 2 tsp Sugar - 1 tsp Luke warm water - 1/4 cup Olive oil - 1 tbsp Salt - to taste

Pizza fillings

Ingredients Chopped tomato - 2 tbsp Chopped capsicum - 2 tbsp Cooked and minced chicken - 1/2 cup Onion - 4 tbsp Cheese - 200gm Tomato sauce - 2 tbsp Pepper crushed Salt - to taste

1.Add yeast and sugar to the lukewarm water and stir well. Keep it aside for 6-8 minutes.

2.Take flour in a shallow bowl, combine yeast and salt and knead until soft.

3.Add olive oil and knead again. Cover the dough with a wet muslin cloth, and leave it till the dough doubles. It usually takes one to two hours.

4.Press the dough to remove the air. Divide into two equal parts. Roll each ball into a circle of approximately 250 mm diameter and 6mm thickness.

5.Pre-heat the oven at 220 degree centigrade for five minutes.

6.Place the pizza base on a greased plate and bake at same temperature for five minutes.

7.Spread tomato paste on each pizza. Top them with minced chicken, onion, capsicum, tomato and grated cheese. Sprinkle pepper and salt to taste.