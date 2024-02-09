GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Celebrate World Pizza Day with this simple recipe

Ready for a pizza party? Learn to make your own cheesy pie with veggies, chicken, pepperoni, or even pineapple

February 09, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

  • Course Dinner
  • Cuisine Italian
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 3- 5 hours
  • Serving size 2

It’s no coincidence that World Pizza Day falls so close to Valentine’s Day. Since the year 2000, February 9th has been designated to celebrate this global favorite. This year, you can either craft a pie from scratch with your favorite toppings using this simple recipe or head to a pizzeria near you.

You can use store-bought pizza sauce or make your own. While the dish can be cooked in a wood-fired oven, portable pizza stoves or even on a frying pan, this recipe teaches you to make it in an OTG (oven toaster griller).

Pizza base

Ingredients

Plain flour - 2 cups
Yeast - 2 tsp
Sugar - 1 tsp
Luke warm water - 1/4 cup
Olive oil - 1 tbsp
Salt - to taste

Pizza fillings

Ingredients

Chopped tomato - 2 tbsp
Chopped capsicum - 2 tbsp
Cooked and minced chicken - 1/2 cup
Onion - 4 tbsp
Cheese - 200gm
Tomato sauce - 2 tbsp
Pepper crushed
Salt - to taste

1.Add yeast and sugar to the lukewarm water and stir well. Keep it aside for 6-8 minutes.

2.Take flour in a shallow bowl, combine yeast and salt and knead until soft.

3.Add olive oil and knead again. Cover the dough with a wet muslin cloth, and leave it till the dough doubles. It usually takes one to two hours.

4.Press the dough to remove the air. Divide into two equal parts. Roll each ball into a circle of approximately 250 mm diameter and 6mm thickness.

5.Pre-heat the oven at 220 degree centigrade for five minutes.

6.Place the pizza base on a greased plate and bake at same temperature for five minutes.

7.Spread tomato paste on each pizza. Top them with minced chicken, onion, capsicum, tomato and grated cheese. Sprinkle pepper and salt to taste.

8.Bake in a pre heated oven at 220 degree centigrade for three minutes till the top is browned. Serve hot.

