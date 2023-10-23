There are multiple avatars of rasgulla available today - spiced with saffron, elaichi flavoured, baked etc. To give a healthy spin, in this recipe the sweet is made with date jaggery. This iron-rich desert can be made without adding extra sugar as well.
Ingredients
Preparation for chenna (milk dough)
1.Heat the milk in a pan and bring it to boil.
2.Once milk starts to boil, reduce the flame and add the lime juice or vinegar gradually and keep stirring until the milk curdles and whey separates.
3.Use a muslin cloth to strain the curdled milk and bundle the cloth tight. Rinse under running water to get rid of any sourness from the vinegar or lime juice.
4.Now squeeze gently to drain out extra water and place it under a heavy object for 5-10 minutes.
4.Tip: The chenna should not be too dry or moist. If dry, the rasgullas will become hard and if moist, they will break while cooking.
4.Preparation for chenna balls
5.Knead the chenna with milk powder until you get a smooth dough. Do not over-knead or else they will become hard
6.Divide the dough into equal portions to make small round crack-free balls.
6. Preparation for jaggery syrup
7.In a wide bottomed pan heat water and sugar. Add the khajur jaggery and cardamom powder. Bring them together to boil until khajur jaggery melts.
7.Tip: The syrup must be of a runny consistency. If it becomes thick, add some water
7.Preparation for jaggery Rasgulla
8.Add the chenna balls one by one to the bubbling jaggery syrup. Cover and let it cook for 8-10 minutes over high flame.
9.Remove the lid. The spheres will increase in size. Slowly turn each of them around once, then cook them over a high flame for 3 minutes.
10.Once done reduce the flame to low to medium. Cover and cook for 15 more minutes. Check in between and slowly turn them around twice.
11.Remove from the flame and transfer to a bowl with the syrup. Let them rest for 4-5 hours before serving.
11.Tip: The rasgullas should be fully soaked in the syrup. Use a big vessel or pan. There must be enough space for the balls to move and grow in size.
11.Recipe by Chef Anand Rawat, Corporate Executive Chef, Noormahal Palace, Karnal, Haryana
