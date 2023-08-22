HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Celebrate Madras Day with this easy Madras chicken curry recipe

A recipe to whip up the wholesome chicken curry flavoured by Madras curry powder. It can be paired with rice, roti, idli or dosa

August 22, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

  • Course Dinner
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 6 people
Madras Chicken curry

Madras Chicken curry | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This is an easy chicken curry recipe that has the deep flavours of a classic Indian curry, but is ready in less than an hour! It is made with spicy Madras curry powder and creamy coconut milk 

Ingredients

Gingelly oil - ¼ cup
Chopped red onion about half a large onion - 1 cup
Chopped coriander - ½ cup
Minced garlic - 5-6 cloves
Fresh grated ginger - 3 tbsp
500g diced tomatoes (2 – 15 ounce cans)
Fresh coconut milk - ½ cup
Madras curry powder - 2 tbsp
Garam masala - 1 tbsp
Salt - 1 tsp
Chili powder - ¼ – ½ tsp (based on your spice preference)
Boneless chicken thighs - 1 kg
Lemon juice - tbsp

Preparation

1.Set a kadai (or saucepot) over low heat. Add the oil, red onion, coriander, garlic, and ginger. Sauté, stirring occasionally, for 10-12 minutes until the onions are very soft.

2.Meanwhile, cut the chicken thighs into 1-inch pieces.

3.Add the Madras curry powder, garam masala, salt, and kashmiri chili powder. Stir and sauté another five minutes.

4.Raise the heat to medium. Add the tomatoes and coconut milk. Stir well, then simmer for 10 minutes.

5.Stir the chicken pieces into the sauce. Cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6.When ready to serve, stir the lemon juice into the curry. Then spoon over basmati rice and serve with extra coriander.

6.Recipe by Chef Jesu. S. Lambert , The Savera Hotel, Chennai

Related Topics

recipes / food and dining (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.