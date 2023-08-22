August 22, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

This is an easy chicken curry recipe that has the deep flavours of a classic Indian curry, but is ready in less than an hour! It is made with spicy Madras curry powder and creamy coconut milk

Ingredients Gingelly oil - ¼ cup Chopped red onion about half a large onion - 1 cup Chopped coriander - ½ cup Minced garlic - 5-6 cloves Fresh grated ginger - 3 tbsp 500g diced tomatoes (2 – 15 ounce cans) Fresh coconut milk - ½ cup Madras curry powder - 2 tbsp Garam masala - 1 tbsp Salt - 1 tsp Chili powder - ¼ – ½ tsp (based on your spice preference) Boneless chicken thighs - 1 kg Lemon juice - tbsp

Preparation

1.Set a kadai (or saucepot) over low heat. Add the oil, red onion, coriander, garlic, and ginger. Sauté, stirring occasionally, for 10-12 minutes until the onions are very soft.

2.Meanwhile, cut the chicken thighs into 1-inch pieces.

3.Add the Madras curry powder, garam masala, salt, and kashmiri chili powder. Stir and sauté another five minutes.

4.Raise the heat to medium. Add the tomatoes and coconut milk. Stir well, then simmer for 10 minutes.

5.Stir the chicken pieces into the sauce. Cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6.When ready to serve, stir the lemon juice into the curry. Then spoon over basmati rice and serve with extra coriander.

6.Recipe by Chef Jesu. S. Lambert , The Savera Hotel, Chennai