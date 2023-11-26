HamberMenu
Celebrate Karthigai Deepam with this pumpkin seed payasam

Move over pumpkin spice latte - this creamy pumpkin seed payasam is the sweet fix you need this festive season

November 26, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Tamil Nadu
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 3- 5 hours
  • Serving size 3-4

As homes glow with the warm light of lamps and sparklers, trays are adorned with delicacies like pori and kadalai urundais (puffed rice and peanut balls) in celebration of Karthigai Deepam. Elevate your festive spread with a unique and protein-rich payasam made with pumpkin seeds, offering a creamy and indulgent dessert option.

Ingredients

Yellow pumpkin seeds - 1 cup
Sugar - 3/4 cup
Milk - 4 cups
Cashew nuts and almonds - for topping (optional)

Preparation

1.Wash and soak pumpkin seeds in water for two to three hours. Remove skin from seeds, dry and store seeds in dry container or refrigerate. Use when needed.

2.Grind them with half cup milk into a coarse paste.

3.Add remaining milk to paste and mix sugar.

4.Pour paste into a thick-bottomed vessel and place on a stove.

5.Cook on low flame for 10 to 15 minutes, without stirring the payasam much except once or twice to ensure it does not stick to kadai.

6.When it turns lumpy, take off stove.

7.Decorate with fried cashews and almonds and serve hot.

Comments

