November 01, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

This delightful payasam not only honors the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka but also tantalises the taste buds with the unique combination of ragi semiya and sago. The fusion of tradition and flavor in every spoonful reflects the unity and diversity that makes Karnataka. So, savor this special dish on November 1, commemorating the essence of Karnataka’s formation and the vibrant spirit of its people.

Ingredients 1/4 th cup ragi semiya 1/4 th cup sago Cashews for garnish One cup milk 1/2 cup sugar Ghee for frying

Preparation

1.Take a pan, add one tablespoon of ghee, add 1/4 th cup ragi semiya and fry till semiya turns light brown. Set it aside

2.In a pan, fry cashews in ghee till they turn golden brown and keep them aside.

3.Add 1/4 cup sago to a pan and boil the sago in water till it cooks.

4.Add one cup milk in a pan and 1/2 cup sugar. Let the sugar dissolve.

5.Then add the fried ragi semiya and boiled sago.

6.After the ragi semiya is cooked, add the fried cashew and serve hot.