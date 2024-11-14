 />
Celebrate Children’s day with this simple chocolate chip cookie recipe

This Children’s Day, surprise your kids with delicious chocolate chip cookies, or make it a fun activity by baking them together!

Updated - November 14, 2024 04:57 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine American
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size About 24 cookies
Chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies

Dunk them in milk, enjoy them warm, or pair with a scoop of vanilla ice cream—chocolate chip cookies are a heartwarming and classic loved by all. Try this easy recipe to make this Children’s Day special and memorable one.

Ingredients

Flour-280 gms
Salt- 1tsp
Baking soda- 1tsp
Butter- 1 cup
Granulated sugar- 1 cup
Brown sugar- 1 cup
Large eggs, beaten- 2
Vanilla essence- 1tbsp
 Unsweetened cocoa powder- 1/2 cup
Chocolate chips- 2cups (you can also chop two dark chocolate bars)
Chopped walnuts (optional)- 1 cup

Preparation

1.Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

2.In a bowl, sift together flour, salt and baking soda.

3.In another large bowl, stir together butter, both sugars, eggs, vanilla and cocoa. 

4.Gradually stir flour mixture into butter mixture and mix until combined. 

5.Stir chocolate chips and walnuts, stir to distribute evenly. 

6.Drop dough by tablespoons onto greased baking sheets and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. Cool on baking rack.

Published - November 14, 2024 04:56 pm IST

