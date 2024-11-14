Celebrate Children’s day with this simple chocolate chip cookie recipe

Dunk them in milk, enjoy them warm, or pair with a scoop of vanilla ice cream—chocolate chip cookies are a heartwarming and classic loved by all. Try this easy recipe to make this Children’s Day special and memorable one.

Ingredients Flour-280 gms Salt- 1tsp Baking soda- 1tsp Butter- 1 cup Granulated sugar- 1 cup Brown sugar- 1 cup Large eggs, beaten- 2 Vanilla essence- 1tbsp Unsweetened cocoa powder- 1/2 cup Chocolate chips- 2cups (you can also chop two dark chocolate bars) Chopped walnuts (optional)- 1 cup

Preparation

1.Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

2.In a bowl, sift together flour, salt and baking soda.

3.In another large bowl, stir together butter, both sugars, eggs, vanilla and cocoa.

4.Gradually stir flour mixture into butter mixture and mix until combined.

5.Stir chocolate chips and walnuts, stir to distribute evenly.

6.Drop dough by tablespoons onto greased baking sheets and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes. Cool on baking rack.