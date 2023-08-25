August 25, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

With Chandrayaan -3, landing on the moon (August 23, 2023) and Indians over the moon, we recollect our traditional association in literature and culture with the moon. In a Bihari children’s rhyme, told to generations of kids, the Moon is a sweet uncle who pacifies fussy children to have their food. He makes the sweet bread with jaggery snack for them.

Here’s the traditional “gur ke pue” recipe.

“Chanda mama door ke,

pue pakaye gur ke

aap khaye thali me, babua ko de pyali me

pyali gayi toot, babua gaya rooth

layenge nai pyaliya, baja baja kar taliya,

babua ko manayenge, doodh malai khayenge

chanda mama door ke…”

Ingredients Wheat flour(atta)- 2 cups Jaggery - 1 cup Coarsely powdered Cardamom - 1/2 tsp Coarsely powdered fennel seeds- 1/2 tsp Water for batter - 2 cups Oil for deep frying

Preparation

1.Cut jaggery into small bits and mix in one and a half cups of warm water. Leave for 10 minutes to cool.

2.Take flour in a deep mixing bowl and add jaggery mix into it slowly. Keep stirring to avoid the formation of lumps. Slowly add the entire jaggery mix to the flour and continue to stir till it has a smooth consistency.

3.Add cardamom and fennel powder. In case there are lumps, pass the mix through a sieve to get a smooth batter.

4.Heat oil in a kadai. Take a ladle full of the batter and pour gently at the centre of the heated oil. Let the batter form a round shape and rise to the top. Turn it gently.

5.Adjust the heat to medium but never low as the “pua” absorbs oil on low heat. Turn the sides to get beautifully golden pua. The batter balloons like a “poori”. Drain the oil and keep aside.

6.Beginners should fry a pua at a time, while professionals can handle two to three puas in the Kadai at a time.

7.The pua can be served hot or cold. Its sweetness increases once cooled.