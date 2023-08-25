HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Make gur ke pue at home to celebrate Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

The Moon is an uncle who makes a sweet bread with a jaggery snack to pacify children who are picky eaters

August 25, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Bihar
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration 1- 2 hours
  • Serving size 10
Priyadarshini Sharma
Gur Ke Pua sweet

Gur Ke Pua sweet | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With Chandrayaan -3, landing on the moon (August 23, 2023) and Indians over the moon, we recollect our traditional association in literature and culture with the moon. In a Bihari children’s rhyme, told to generations of kids, the Moon is a sweet uncle who pacifies fussy children to have their food. He makes the sweet bread with jaggery snack for them.

Here’s the traditional “gur ke pue” recipe.

“Chanda mama door ke,

pue pakaye gur ke

aap khaye thali me, babua ko de pyali me

pyali gayi toot, babua gaya rooth

layenge nai pyaliya, baja baja kar taliya,

babua ko manayenge, doodh malai khayenge

chanda mama door ke…”

Ingredients

Wheat flour(atta)- 2 cups
Jaggery - 1 cup
Coarsely powdered Cardamom - 1/2 tsp
Coarsely powdered fennel seeds- 1/2 tsp
Water for batter - 2 cups
Oil for deep frying

Preparation

1.Cut jaggery into small bits and mix in one and a half cups of warm water. Leave for 10 minutes to cool.

2.Take flour in a deep mixing bowl and add jaggery mix into it slowly. Keep stirring to avoid the formation of lumps. Slowly add the entire jaggery mix to the flour and continue to stir till it has a smooth consistency.

3.Add cardamom and fennel powder. In case there are lumps, pass the mix through a sieve to get a smooth batter.

4.Heat oil in a kadai. Take a ladle full of the batter and pour gently at the centre of the heated oil. Let the batter form a round shape and rise to the top. Turn it gently.

5.Adjust the heat to medium but never low as the “pua” absorbs oil on low heat. Turn the sides to get beautifully golden pua. The batter balloons like a “poori”. Drain the oil and keep aside.

6.Beginners should fry a pua at a time, while professionals can handle two to three puas in the Kadai at a time.

7.The pua can be served hot or cold. Its sweetness increases once cooled.

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.