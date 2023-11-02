HamberMenu
Carrot and spinach millet cake this festival

This festival, try this chef recipe for a carrot and spinach millet cake, festival food with a twist

November 02, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size Serves 3. Makes 5-6 cakes.
Purnima Sah
Carrot and spinach millet cakes

Carrot and spinach millet cakes | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Imagine a high tea of delicate cakes or a dinner of sophisticated risotto made of grains that our great grandmothers used to cook for the entire family. The year 2023 may have been the International Year of Millets but these modest and unassuming grains have rightfully reclaimed their place in our diets and are unlikely to fade away now. During this festival season, Chef Somnath Rakesh, Executive Sous Chef at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa, has tried a variety of millet-based recipes in various forms. “To make carrot and spinach millet cake we have used barnyard millet. Do try this recipe this Diwali,” says Chef Somnath.

Ingredients

Barnyard millet – 1 cup
Water – 2 cups
Salt and pepper – to taste
Olive oil – 2 tablespoon
Spinach – 5 cups
Carrot – 1 cup
Curry powder – 2 teaspoon
Yogurt – 1/4th cup
Coriander Leaves – chopped 1/4th cup

Preparation

1.Mix the millets, water and ½ tsp salt in a pan and bring to a simmer on medium heat.

2.Reduce heat to low and cook until all liquid is absorbed for about 15 minutes.

3.Turn off heat and leave covered.

4.In another pan heat oil, add the spinach and carrots and cook till soft.

5.To this add the curry powder, salt and pepper.

6.Transfer this to a bowl with the cooked millets.

7.Add the yogurt and coriander leaves and combine well.

8. Form this mixture into small patties. Chill in the fridge.

9.Place the patties on a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil.

10.Bake for 20 to 25 minutes at 175◦ C.

11.Chef’s tip : serve immediately for that extra crispiness.

