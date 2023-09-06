September 06, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Uppu seedai or salt seedai is a popular snack in Tamil Nadu and is a popular fried offering made for Gokulashtami. It is made with ground rice and urad dal and can be stored for a month. This dish requires experience in the kitchen because the seedai balls may burst in the oil if the dough is completely moisture-free.

Uppu Seedai

Ingredients Raw rice (either Kitchili samba heritage rice or regular rice variety) 1 cup Split black gram (Urad dal) for flour 2 tbsp Cooking butter 2 tbsp Sesame seeds 2 tsp Asafoetida 1/4 tsp Salt and water, as needed Groundnut oil to deep fry 300 ml

Preparation

1.Soak the raw rice in water for at least 2 hours and then drain the water. Spread the wet rice on a clean cloth to absorb the excess water.

2.Grind the semi-dry rice to a fine powder in a mixer. Sieve the resultant powder to keep the flour; you may add the residual coarse rice to the next batch for grinding.

3.Roast the rice flour by heating a pan and frying the rice flour over medium flame until you see steam coming out from the flour. This should take about a minute. You should be able to draw a line using the flour freely without lumping.

4.Next, fry the urad dal on medium flame, stirring occasionally until it turns golden in colour and it emits a nice aroma. Let it completely and then grind it into a fine flour. Sieve the flour and store in an airtight container for use in the preparation of various snacks.

5.In a bowl, combine the rice flour, urad flour, sesame seeds, melted butter, asafoetida, and salt. Mix well. Add water gradually to make a soft, pliable dough.

6.Take a small pinch of the dough and roll it into a marble-sized ball (seedai); make sure it is not perfectly round. Handle the dough very gently and do not apply too much pressure while rolling.

7.Make such small seedai balls with the entire dough and arrange the seedai balls on a dry, clean cloth or plate. Let them rest for 15 minutes.

8.Heat groundnut oil in a deep frying pan (kadai) and add the seedai balls in batches (perhaps in 3 or 4 batches).

9.Fry over a medium flame, stirring occasionally to ensure even cooking. Fry until the sizzling sounds cease, and the seedai turns golden brown.

10.Drain the fried seedai on an oil drainer and allow them to cool completely.

11.Store the cool Uppu Seedai in an airtight container. They can be stored for more than a month.

11.Recipe by Nalina Kannan, proprietor of Thaligai Restaurant, Chennai