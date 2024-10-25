Brighten up your Deepavali with this Badusha recipe

Badusha is also known as Balushahi. This sweet is said to be savored by the Mughal royalty due it’s flavours. Now it is most commonly made in South Indian homes during festivals and weddings. So this Deepavali, relish the goodness of Badusha and share it with friends and family.

Ingredients

Ingredients Maida (Refined flour): 500g Oil: 150 ml Water: 150 ml Baking Soda: 1/4 tsp Cardamom powder:1/2 tsp Sugar: 1 kg Water: 1 L Rose essence: 1/2 tsp

Preparation

1.Mix the refined flour, cardamom powder, Baking soda and oil and knead till it becomes soft dough. Keep it aside for 20 minutes.

2.Take small quantities of the dough in your hand, apply little ghee in your palm and tightly roll the dough into small balls. Flatten them and make a slight trough in the centre.

3.Deep fry the pieces in oil on medium flame till they become golden crisp.

3. Sugar syrup

4.In a large pan, add sugar and water together. Stir the mixture over medium heat until the sugar dissolves completely. Continue boiling until the syrup reaches a one-thread consistency. Lastly add in the rose essence and mix.

5.Soak the fried Badusha pieces in warm sugar syrup

6.Garnish the Badusha with desiccated coconut.