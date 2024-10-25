GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Brighten up your Deepavali with this Badusha recipe

Badusha is a heartwarming sweet, crisp outside and soft on the inside, you just cannot stop with one

Published - October 25, 2024 03:45 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 1-2 hours
  • Serving size 12-14 pieces
Badusha is also known as Balushahi. This sweet is said to be savored by the Mughal royalty due it’s flavours. Now it is most commonly made in South Indian homes during festivals and weddings. So this Deepavali, relish the goodness of Badusha and share it with friends and family.

Ingredients

Ingredients

Maida (Refined flour): 500g
Oil: 150 ml
Water: 150 ml
Baking Soda: 1/4 tsp
Cardamom powder:1/2 tsp
Sugar: 1 kg
Water: 1 L
Rose essence: 1/2 tsp

Preparation

1.Mix the refined flour, cardamom powder, Baking soda and oil and knead till it becomes soft dough. Keep it aside for 20 minutes.

2.Take small quantities of the dough in your hand, apply little ghee in your palm and tightly roll the dough into small balls. Flatten them and make a slight trough in the centre.

3.Deep fry the pieces in oil on medium flame till they become golden crisp.

3.Sugar syrup

4.In a large pan, add sugar and water together. Stir the mixture over medium heat until the sugar dissolves completely. Continue boiling until the syrup reaches a one-thread consistency. Lastly add in the rose essence and mix.

5.Soak the fried Badusha pieces in warm sugar syrup

6.Garnish the Badusha with desiccated coconut.

