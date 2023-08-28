HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bright and earthy beetroot pachadi recipe (ബീറ്റ്റൂട്ട് പച്ചടി)

Beetroot pachadi is easy to prepare and is an essential part of the onasadya

August 28, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

  • Course Salads
  • Cuisine Kerala
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 4 people
Beetroot pachadi

Beetroot pachadi

This bright pink pachadi is a side dish that can be made quickly and has the potential to elevate your sadya with sweetness from beetroot and sizzle from green chilli.

Beetroot pachadi

Ingredients

Beetroot, medium size, peeled and grated - 2
Sate to taste
Coconut, grated - 1/2 cup
Green chilli- 2
Cumin/jeera 1 tsp
Thick curd 2 tbsp
For tempering
Coconut oil 2 tbsp
Mustard seeds 1 tsp
Urad dal ½ tsp
A sprig of curry leaf
Extra coconut oil for final drizzle

Preparation

1.In a kadai place the beetroot and some salt, then sprinkle little water, and keep the flame on low and close the lid and let it cook for 5 minutes.

2.In the meantime, in a mixer jar put a handful of grated coconut, green chilli and jeera and make a smooth paste.

3.Switch off the stove and cool the beetroot. Now, add the curd and coconut paste to the beetroot. Check the salt. Mix it well.

4. For the tempering, in a kadai, heat coconut oil, 1tsp mustard seed, half tsp urad dal and curry leaves.

5.Pour it in the beetroot patchadi, add a few drops of cold press coconut oil on the top of the pachadi.

5.Recipe by Executive Chef Jesu S. Lambert, Hotel Savera, Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.