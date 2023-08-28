This bright pink pachadi is a side dish that can be made quickly and has the potential to elevate your sadya with sweetness from beetroot and sizzle from green chilli.
Beetroot pachadi
Ingredients
Preparation
1.In a kadai place the beetroot and some salt, then sprinkle little water, and keep the flame on low and close the lid and let it cook for 5 minutes.
2.In the meantime, in a mixer jar put a handful of grated coconut, green chilli and jeera and make a smooth paste.
3.Switch off the stove and cool the beetroot. Now, add the curd and coconut paste to the beetroot. Check the salt. Mix it well.
4. For the tempering, in a kadai, heat coconut oil, 1tsp mustard seed, half tsp urad dal and curry leaves.
5.Pour it in the beetroot patchadi, add a few drops of cold press coconut oil on the top of the pachadi.
5.Recipe by Executive Chef Jesu S. Lambert, Hotel Savera, Chennai
COMMents
SHARE