Bored of the same ol’ eggs for breakfast? Try this spinach egg sushi

Tired of consuming same fried eggs and omelette everyday? Here is a nutritious and delicious recipe of egg that can easily satisfy your appetite and can be consumed without any bread. Easy to make, easier to polish off!
Ingredients
Preparation
1.In a blender jug, add eggs, spinach,milk, baking soda, flax seeds, garlic, oats, salt and pepper. Mix it all till it becomes like a paste and pour it in a small bowl and keep aside.
2.Take a medium size skillet, grease it with vegetable or olive oil.
3.Switch on the flame and make sure the pan becomes hot.
4.Once the pan is heated, lower the flame and pour the spinach mixture in it.
5.Spread the egg mixture evenly on all sides.
6.Close the pan lid for a minute and let it cook well.
7.Turn off the flame once the egg starts getting separated from sides and turns light brown from underneath.
8.Let it cool down for a minute.
9.Pour out gently in a round plate so that it becomes easy to roll it.
10.Meanwhile, start preparing the stuffing part. Mix carrot, onion and cottage cheese together and sprinkle oregano to it. Keep aside.
