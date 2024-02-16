Bored of the same ol’ eggs for breakfast? Try this spinach egg sushi

Tired of consuming same fried eggs and omelette everyday? Here is a nutritious and delicious recipe of egg that can easily satisfy your appetite and can be consumed without any bread. Easy to make, easier to polish off!

Ingredients

Egg - 1

Spinach leaves, chopped - a few

Low fat milk - 2 tbsp

Baking soda - a pinch (a pinch of Eno powder can also be used as an alternative)

Salt and pepper as per taste

Grounded flax seeds - a pinch

One pod of garlic, chopped

Oats powder - 2 tsp

Small Carrot piece - 1

Onion (small size) chopped - 1

Cottage cheese or paneer - 1 tbsp

Oregano - 1 tsp