Bored of the same ol’ eggs for breakfast? Try this spinach egg sushi

This is the recipe to make spinach egg sushi. It is simple while being nutritious and is delicious a alternate to the mundane omelette

February 16, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

  • Course Breakfast
  • Cuisine Asian
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 1
Breakfast sushi

Breakfast sushi

Tired of consuming same fried eggs and omelette everyday? Here is a nutritious and delicious recipe of egg that can easily satisfy your appetite and can be consumed without any bread. Easy to make, easier to polish off!

Ingredients

Egg - 1
Spinach leaves, chopped - a few
Low fat milk - 2 tbsp
Baking soda - a pinch (a pinch of Eno powder can also be used as an alternative)
Salt and pepper as per taste
Grounded flax seeds - a pinch
One pod of garlic, chopped
Oats powder - 2 tsp
Small Carrot piece - 1
Onion (small size) chopped - 1
Cottage cheese or paneer - 1 tbsp
Oregano - 1 tsp

Preparation

1.In a blender jug, add eggs, spinach,milk, baking soda, flax seeds, garlic, oats, salt and pepper. Mix it all till it becomes like a paste and pour it in a small bowl and keep aside.

2.Take a medium size skillet, grease it with vegetable or olive oil.

3.Switch on the flame and make sure the pan becomes hot.

4.Once the pan is heated, lower the flame and pour the spinach mixture in it.

5.Spread the egg mixture evenly on all sides.

6.Close the pan lid for a minute and let it cook well.

7.Turn off the flame once the egg starts getting separated from sides and turns light brown from underneath.

8.Let it cool down for a minute.

9.Pour out gently in a round plate so that it becomes easy to roll it.

10.Meanwhile, start preparing the stuffing part. Mix carrot, onion and cottage cheese together and sprinkle oregano to it. Keep aside.

