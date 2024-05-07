GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Beat the heat with this fruity power drink

Try this energy booster in a glass to survive the summer

May 07, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

  • Course Beverages
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 2

As the summer intensifies, you need more than just hydration to make it through the day. This energising and refreshing drink will help beat the heat. Made with apple, pineapple and orange, this drink is just the jolt you need to try.

Ingredients

Apple unpeeled - 1
Pineapple - 2 slices
Oranges peeled and segmented - 2
Crushed ice cubes – a few

Preparation

Remove the pineapple skin and chop it.

Core apple and cut into pieces.

Blend all the ingredients in the blender using little water and strain it.

Add some crushed ice in two glasses and pour the juice over it.

Serve cold.

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.