Beat the heat with this fruity power drink

May 07, 2024 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

As the summer intensifies, you need more than just hydration to make it through the day. This energising and refreshing drink will help beat the heat. Made with apple, pineapple and orange, this drink is just the jolt you need to try.

Ingredients Apple unpeeled - 1 Pineapple - 2 slices Oranges peeled and segmented - 2 Crushed ice cubes – a few

Preparation

Remove the pineapple skin and chop it.

Core apple and cut into pieces.

Blend all the ingredients in the blender using little water and strain it.

Add some crushed ice in two glasses and pour the juice over it.

Serve cold.