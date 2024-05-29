Beat the heat with this creamy litchi yoghurt

Juicy litchi fruits transformed into velvety and refreshing cream is just the dessert you need this summer. Whip up this yoghurt for any festive occasion or even during scorching summer days. You can also freeze them overnight in popsicle moulds for a kid-friendly snack.

Ingredients 250 gm of whole cream cream yogurt 2 tbsp fresh cream 1 cup litchi pulp 3 tsp sugar (adjust according to taste)

1.Blend litchi lightly so little chunks of the fruit are there in the mixture.

2.In a bowl, whip together yogurt, sugar and cream.

3.Now separate the juice from crushed litchi through a sieve.

4.Pour the yogurt mix in a blender along with litchi juice and churn together.

5.Freeze this mixture for an hour.

6.Add a pinch of sugar to litchi chunks; mix and refrigerate.

7.After an hour, transfer the yogurt mix to the blender and whip; freeze again for two hours.

8.Now, once more pour into blender and whip. Add litchi chunks and mix with a spoon.

9.Fill dessert bowl and freeze for a few hours.

10. Serve chilled with topping of your choice.