GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Beat the heat with this creamy litchi yoghurt

Whip up this creamy litchi yoghurt in under 15 minutes

Published - May 29, 2024 12:15 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration 3- 5 hours
  • Serving size 1
Litchi yoghurt

Litchi yoghurt

Juicy litchi fruits transformed into velvety and refreshing cream is just the dessert you need this summer. Whip up this yoghurt for any festive occasion or even during scorching summer days. You can also freeze them overnight in popsicle moulds for a kid-friendly snack.

Ingredients

250 gm of whole cream cream yogurt
2 tbsp fresh cream
1 cup litchi pulp
3 tsp sugar (adjust according to taste)

1.Blend litchi lightly so little chunks of the fruit are there in the mixture.

2.In a bowl, whip together yogurt, sugar and cream.

3.Now separate the juice from crushed litchi through a sieve.

4.Pour the yogurt mix in a blender along with litchi juice and churn together.

5.Freeze this mixture for an hour.

6.Add a pinch of sugar to litchi chunks; mix and refrigerate.

7.After an hour, transfer the yogurt mix to the blender and whip; freeze again for two hours.

8.Now, once more pour into blender and whip. Add litchi chunks and mix with a spoon.

9.Fill dessert bowl and freeze for a few hours.

10. Serve chilled with topping of your choice.

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.