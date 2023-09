September 07, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST

Mangoes are better blended rather than juiced and are good mixed with other ingredients, such as coconut milk or yogurt.

Ingredients Mango puree - 1 cup Low- fat yogurt - 1 cup Ginger juice - 1 tbsp Crushed ice - few cubes

Preparation

1.Add all ingredients to a blender jar.

2.Blend until smooth.

3.Check for sweetness and add the sweetener of your choice if the mango puree is not sweet enough

4.Transfer to a glass and serve cold