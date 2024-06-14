GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Beat the heat with cool and savoury Rajasthani Kairi Ka Panna

This traditional raw mango beverage made with sugar, black salt and red chilli powder a tasty summer-time cooler

Published - June 14, 2024 02:48 pm IST

  • Course Beverages
  • Cuisine Rajasthan
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 60 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3

This traditional Rajasthani recipe is ideal to have during summer time, especially when mangoes are in abundance. It is touted to cool the body and lift the spirits and can be made with simple ingredients. Top it off with some crunchy kara boondhi and enjoy

Ingredients

Raw Mango (Kala Mani): One
Sugar: One cup
Black salt: 1 tspn
Roasted Jeera Powder: 2 tspn
Red Chilli Powder: 1 tspn
Black Pepper Powder: 1/2 tspn
Salt to taste
Kara Boondi for garnish

Preparation

1.Pressure cook the raw mango.

2.When it is fully boiled, strain using a sieve while adding water little by little.

3.Ensure the consistency is thick like soup.

4.Then add all the other ingredients to the liquid and refrigerate.

5. Add ice before serving in a bowl. Garnish with fresh kara boondi.

