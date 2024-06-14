Beat the heat with cool and savoury Rajasthani Kairi Ka Panna

This traditional Rajasthani recipe is ideal to have during summer time, especially when mangoes are in abundance. It is touted to cool the body and lift the spirits and can be made with simple ingredients. Top it off with some crunchy kara boondhi and enjoy

Ingredients Raw Mango (Kala Mani): One Sugar: One cup Black salt: 1 tspn Roasted Jeera Powder: 2 tspn Red Chilli Powder: 1 tspn Black Pepper Powder: 1/2 tspn Salt to taste Kara Boondi for garnish

Preparation

1.Pressure cook the raw mango.

2.When it is fully boiled, strain using a sieve while adding water little by little.

3.Ensure the consistency is thick like soup.

4.Then add all the other ingredients to the liquid and refrigerate.