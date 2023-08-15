Apple sauce

Ingredients
Preparation
1.Peel, core and chop apples.
2.Combine apple, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 2 tablespoons water and cinnamon in a saucepan. Bring to the boil over medium heat. Cover and cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until apples soften.
3.Stir in lemon rind and sugar. Allow to cool slightly.
4.Transfer mixture to a food processor and puree until smooth.
5.Serve warm or cold with ice cream, as bread and biscuit toppings, or just on its own.
6.This sauce can be stored in the fridge for up to a month
