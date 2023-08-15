HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple sauce

August 15, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

  • Course Desserts
  • Cuisine Continental
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 4 people
Fresh homemade apple sauce

Fresh homemade apple sauce

Ingredients

Apples - 4 large
Zest and juice - 1-2 lemons, rind grated and juiced
Water - 2 tablespoons
Sugar - 2 tablespoons
Cinnamon powder - 1/8 teaspoons

Preparation

1.Peel, core and chop apples.

2.Combine apple, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 2 tablespoons water and cinnamon in a saucepan. Bring to the boil over medium heat. Cover and cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until apples soften.

3.Stir in lemon rind and sugar. Allow to cool slightly.

4.Transfer mixture to a food processor and puree until smooth.

5.Serve warm or cold with ice cream, as bread and biscuit toppings, or just on its own.

6.This sauce can be stored in the fridge for up to a month

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.