An easy spaghetti recipe for a quick weeknight dinner

Pasta is a loved in every shape, size, and sauce. Whether it’s a gourmet creation or a cozy comfort dish, pasta has endless possibilities

Published - November 05, 2024 08:06 pm IST

  • Course Dinner
  • Cuisine Italian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2 small portions

There are over 300 shapes of pasta from different regions across Italy. It is a simple, wholesome dish that requires minimum ingredients to make a flavourful creation in no time. This one is for all the pasta lovers. Try this quick Spaghetti pasta recipe and enjoy it with generous shavings of Parmesan cheese.

Ingredients

Spaghetti pasta: 100gms
Tomatoes: 100gms
Zucchini: 30gms
Red/yellow bell pepper: 20gms
Cherry tomatoes: 20gms
Oil: 10ml
Butter: 15gms
Black olives: 15gms
Onions, chopped: 10gms
Garlic, minced: 10gm
Parmesan cheese: 15gms
Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

1.Boil tomatoes. Remove seeds and dice finely. 

2.Saute onion and garlic in oil. Add chopped and blanched tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes are soft and desired consistency of sauce is achieved. Add the seasoning.

3. Boil the spaghetti. Heat butter in a pan and toss pasta and vegetables together. Finish with seasoning as required

4.Plate pasta in a deep dish and pour tomato sauce on top. Garnish as you like.

