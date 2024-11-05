An easy spaghetti recipe for a quick weeknight dinner

There are over 300 shapes of pasta from different regions across Italy. It is a simple, wholesome dish that requires minimum ingredients to make a flavourful creation in no time. This one is for all the pasta lovers. Try this quick Spaghetti pasta recipe and enjoy it with generous shavings of Parmesan cheese.

Ingredients Spaghetti pasta: 100gms Tomatoes: 100gms Zucchini: 30gms Red/yellow bell pepper: 20gms Cherry tomatoes: 20gms Oil: 10ml Butter: 15gms Black olives: 15gms Onions, chopped: 10gms Garlic, minced: 10gm Parmesan cheese: 15gms Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation

1.Boil tomatoes. Remove seeds and dice finely.

2.Saute onion and garlic in oil. Add chopped and blanched tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes are soft and desired consistency of sauce is achieved. Add the seasoning.

3. Boil the spaghetti. Heat butter in a pan and toss pasta and vegetables together. Finish with seasoning as required