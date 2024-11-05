An easy spaghetti recipe for a quick weeknight dinner

There are over 300 shapes of pasta from different regions across Italy. It is a simple, wholesome dish that requires minimum ingredients to make a flavourful creation in no time. This one is for all the pasta lovers. Try this quick Spaghetti pasta recipe and enjoy it with generous shavings of Parmesan cheese.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Boil tomatoes. Remove seeds and dice finely.
2.Saute onion and garlic in oil. Add chopped and blanched tomatoes. Cook until tomatoes are soft and desired consistency of sauce is achieved. Add the seasoning.
3. Boil the spaghetti. Heat butter in a pan and toss pasta and vegetables together. Finish with seasoning as required
4.Plate pasta in a deep dish and pour tomato sauce on top. Garnish as you like.
Published - November 05, 2024 08:06 pm IST