Add this wholesome and tangy peas chaat to your Diwali spread

Whether you’re looking for a satisfying snack or a refreshing appetiser, this chaat has it all. Explore the simple steps to prepare this delicious treat in the comfort of your own kitchen. With the added twist of asafoetida, cumin seeds, and a touch of minty freshness, this chaat is bound to become a party favorite.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Heat oil on low flame, add cumin seeds and asafoetida, when the seeds pop add the peas and sauté.
2.Remove from flame add the pepper and chat masala.
3.Chop the mint and coriander and mix in.
4.Add beaten curd and salt.
5.Sprinkle the paapri/panipuri/ mathri just before serving.
