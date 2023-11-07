HamberMenu
Add this wholesome and tangy peas chaat to your Diwali spread

Bursting with the vibrant flavors of cooked peas, zesty spices, and a medley of crunchy elements, this dish is a perfect fusion of taste and textures.

November 07, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

  • Course Starters
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3

Whether you’re looking for a satisfying snack or a refreshing appetiser, this chaat has it all. Explore the simple steps to prepare this delicious treat in the comfort of your own kitchen. With the added twist of asafoetida, cumin seeds, and a touch of minty freshness, this chaat is bound to become a party favorite.

Ingredients

Cooked peas: 250 gm
Asafoetida: A small pinch
Cumin seeds: A small pinch
Pepper powder: ¼ tsp
Chaat masala: ½ tsp
Mint and coriander leaves: A few sprigs
Chilli: 1 green one chopped into small pieces
Paapri / panipuri/mathri: 2- 3 coarsely crushed
Beaten curd: 5 tbsp
Oil: 1tsp
Salt: To taste

Preparation

1.Heat oil on low flame, add cumin seeds and asafoetida, when the seeds pop add the peas and sauté.

2.Remove from flame add the pepper and chat masala.

3.Chop the mint and coriander and mix in.

4.Add beaten curd and salt.

5.Sprinkle the paapri/panipuri/ mathri just before serving.

