Add this wholesome and tangy peas chaat to your Diwali spread

November 07, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

Whether you’re looking for a satisfying snack or a refreshing appetiser, this chaat has it all. Explore the simple steps to prepare this delicious treat in the comfort of your own kitchen. With the added twist of asafoetida, cumin seeds, and a touch of minty freshness, this chaat is bound to become a party favorite.

Ingredients Cooked peas: 250 gm Asafoetida: A small pinch Cumin seeds: A small pinch Pepper powder: ¼ tsp Chaat masala: ½ tsp Mint and coriander leaves: A few sprigs Chilli: 1 green one chopped into small pieces Paapri / panipuri/mathri: 2- 3 coarsely crushed Beaten curd: 5 tbsp Oil: 1tsp Salt: To taste

Preparation

1.Heat oil on low flame, add cumin seeds and asafoetida, when the seeds pop add the peas and sauté.

2.Remove from flame add the pepper and chat masala.

3.Chop the mint and coriander and mix in.

4.Add beaten curd and salt.