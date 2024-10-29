Add this colourful and zesty Som Tam salad to your Diwali spread

‘Som’ means sour and ‘Tam’ means to pound. Traditionally, Som Tam is made by pounding all the ingredients in a clay mortar and pestle. A healthy and tasty salad that is packed with vitamins C and A from raw papaya and is high in fiber. If you are looking to switch to healthy recipes to stay fit this festive season then, do try this flavourful salad today!

Ingredients Raw papaya – 150 gms, grated Cherry tomatoes – 4 Carrot – 10 gms Tamarind pulp – 20 ml Birds eye chili – 5 gms, chopped Light soya, to taste Lemon juice – 15 ml Palm sugar – 5 gms Roasted peanuts – 10 gms Haricot beans – 10 gms Garlic chopped – 5 gms

Preparation

1.Peel the papaya and wash it with cold water and place in a basket to allow the water to drain

2.Take blanched haricot beans, chop the garlic and birds eye chilly and keep aside

3.Take carrot and cut it julienne and keep aside.

3. To prepare the dressing

4.Combine the tamarind pulp, light soya, palm sugar, lemon juice, garlic and chillies in a bowl.

5.Stir until the palm sugar gets dissolved.

6.Add grated papaya mix it slowly allowing the dressing to coat it gradually. Now add carrots, roasted peanuts cherry tomato. Check for seasoning, place the salad on the plate. Now add more roasted peanuts on top. Serve chilled.