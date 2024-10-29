GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Add this colourful and zesty Som Tam salad to your Diwali spread

A perfect balance of sweet, spicy, sour and crunchy, this salad is undoubtedly one of most relished dishes from Thai cuisine

October 29, 2024

  • Course Salads
  • Cuisine Asian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 1-2 people
Thai Som Tam Salad

Thai Som Tam Salad

‘Som’ means sour and ‘Tam’ means to pound. Traditionally, Som Tam is made by pounding all the ingredients in a clay mortar and pestle. A healthy and tasty salad that is packed with vitamins C and A from raw papaya and is high in fiber. If you are looking to switch to healthy recipes to stay fit this festive season then, do try this flavourful salad today!

Ingredients

Raw papaya – 150 gms, grated
Cherry tomatoes – 4
Carrot – 10 gms
Tamarind pulp – 20 ml
Birds eye chili – 5 gms, chopped
Light soya, to taste
Lemon juice – 15 ml
Palm sugar – 5 gms
Roasted peanuts – 10 gms
Haricot beans – 10 gms
Garlic chopped – 5 gms

Preparation

1.Peel the papaya and wash it with cold water and place in a basket to allow the water to drain

2.Take blanched haricot beans, chop the garlic and birds eye chilly and keep aside

3.Take carrot and cut it julienne and keep aside.

3.To prepare the dressing

4.Combine the tamarind pulp, light soya, palm sugar, lemon juice, garlic and chillies in a bowl.

5.Stir until the palm sugar gets dissolved.

6.Add grated papaya mix it slowly allowing the dressing to coat it gradually. Now add carrots, roasted peanuts cherry tomato. Check for seasoning, place the salad on the plate. Now add more roasted peanuts on top. Serve chilled.

October 29, 2024

