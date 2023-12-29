GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Add these almond and chicken momos to your party platter

Almond and chicken momos are bite-sized delights that are flavourful and diet-friendly. Serve with a soy-based dipping sauce for a lip smacking snack

December 29, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

  • Course Snacks
  • Cuisine Asian
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4-5
almond and chicken momos

Ring in the new year with this delightful and healthy treat. These almond-crusted chicken momos are a perfect addition to your NYE party menu. Packed with flavorful ingredients and steamed to perfection, they are a guilt-free indulgence

Ingredients

Chicken mince - 250 gm
Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp
Carrots, finely chopped - 3 tbsp
Spring onions, finely chopped - 3 tbsp
Ginger, finely chopped - 1 tbsp
Soya sauce - 1 tbsp
Oyster sauce - 1 tbsp
Sesame oil - 1 tsp
Pepper powder - 1 tsp
Egg - 1
Blanched & chopped almonds - 1/2 cup
Oil for greasing

Preparation

1.Place the chicken mince in a bowl.

2.Add all the ingredients, except almonds, mix and divide it into equal-sized balls.

3.Roll the balls in the blanched and chopped almonds and carefully place on a greased plate.

4.Get the steamer ready and steam the balls on high heat for 15 minutes. Remove and serve hot.

