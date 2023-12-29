Ring in the new year with this delightful and healthy treat. These almond-crusted chicken momos are a perfect addition to your NYE party menu. Packed with flavorful ingredients and steamed to perfection, they are a guilt-free indulgence
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Place the chicken mince in a bowl.
2.Add all the ingredients, except almonds, mix and divide it into equal-sized balls.
3.Roll the balls in the blanched and chopped almonds and carefully place on a greased plate.
4.Get the steamer ready and steam the balls on high heat for 15 minutes. Remove and serve hot.
COMMents
SHARE