December 29, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

Ring in the new year with this delightful and healthy treat. These almond-crusted chicken momos are a perfect addition to your NYE party menu. Packed with flavorful ingredients and steamed to perfection, they are a guilt-free indulgence

Ingredients Chicken mince - 250 gm Garlic, chopped - 1 tbsp Carrots, finely chopped - 3 tbsp Spring onions, finely chopped - 3 tbsp Ginger, finely chopped - 1 tbsp Soya sauce - 1 tbsp Oyster sauce - 1 tbsp Sesame oil - 1 tsp Pepper powder - 1 tsp Egg - 1 Blanched & chopped almonds - 1/2 cup Oil for greasing

Preparation

1.Place the chicken mince in a bowl.

2.Add all the ingredients, except almonds, mix and divide it into equal-sized balls.

3.Roll the balls in the blanched and chopped almonds and carefully place on a greased plate.

4.Get the steamer ready and steam the balls on high heat for 15 minutes. Remove and serve hot.