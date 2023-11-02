Add millet kheer as a festival cuisine this year

November 02, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST

Millets have been there for decades in our country and have been a staple in many parts of the country. They are a good source of energy and nutrition. Each type of millet is rich in fibre, minerals and proteins and more. Chef Somnath Rakesh, Executive Sous Chef at Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa and Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa, is experimenting with many millet-based cuisines in his kitchen these days. The idea is to make millets more inclusive. He wants people to include millet as an option for fasting and feasting. “I am concentrating on bringing traditional festival fasting food with a twist. These age old rituals of healthy eating are also mouth watering. We tried making millet kheer using varieties of millets including foxtail, pearl and finger millets and all the recipes turned out really well.”

Ingredients Milk - 4 cups Millet – 1/3rd cup Castor Sugar- 1/4th cup Saffron – 1 teaspoon Dry Fruits - 1/4th cup

Preparation

1.Wash the millet in cold water at least 2 or 3 times. Strain the excess water.

2.In a pan, add milk and bring it to boil.

3.Once the milk is boiling, add the washed millet and add few strands of saffron.

4.Simmer the milk until the millet is cooked and add sugar. Keep stirring until the milk has reduced. Add dry fruits.

5.Garnish with saffron milk and dry fruits.