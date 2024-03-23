Add colour to your Holi spread with this Mango Phirni

March 23, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

As hues fill the air, add a tinge of sweetness to it with this simple Mango Phirni recipe. Remember to use a mango with more pulp for a creamy result. Saffron strands add more colour to the already vibrant dish.

Ingredients Mango pulp - 1 cup (Choose a pulpy mango, not a fibrous mango) Basmati rice - 4 tbsp (If you don’t have Basmati rice, you can also use any other raw rice) Milk - 4 cups Condensed milk - 3/4 cup Cardamom powder - 1tsp Saffron strands - 10 or 12 Pistachios - 1/4 cup Almonds - 1/4 cup

Preparation

1.In a bowl, add rice and soak it in water for about half an hour. Then, drain the water and grind the rice coarsely. Just keep in mind that you have to only coarsely grind the rice so that it looks somewhat like rava or suji.

2.In a heavy bottom vessel, add milk and bring it to a boil.

3.Once milk is boiled, slowly add the ground rice and keep stirring so that no lumps are formed. This stage is very important because it is important that no lumps are formed in the mixture. So keep whisking it. Whisking is highly recommended

4.Now add a few saffron strands and mix it well

5.The milk will have a porridge-like inconsistency.

6.At this stage, add condensed milk and cardamom powder and mix everything well.

7.Then, cook for a few minutes more and when you see that the mixture has thickened completely, turn the flame off and let it come to room temperature

8.Keep in mind that you have to add the mango purée only into the cold phirni. Don’t add it to hot phirni because then there is a possibility of the milk curdling.

9.Now add chopped almonds, pistachios and saffron strands. Combine the kesar mango phirni well.

10.Transfer the kesar mango phirni to individual serving bowls or if you have clay pots, you can transfer it into clay pots and refrigerate further till it is chill.

11.Then, serve the kesar mango phirni with additional saffron strands, almonds and pistachios

11.Recipe from The Tastes of India podcast on Audible