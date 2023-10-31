October 31, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST

This recipe unveils the secrets of creating these golden, flaky delights at home, right from kneading the soft dough to soaking them in aromatic sugar syrup. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply craving a sweet treat, badusha is the perfect choice to savor the sweet moments in life.

Ingredients Maida (Refined flour): 500g Oil and water: 150 ml each Baking Soda: 1/4 tspn Cardamom powder: 1/2 tspn For Making Sugar Syrup Sugar: 1 kg Water: 1 litre Rose essence: 1/2 tspn

Preparation

1.In a bowl, mix the refined flour, cardamom powder, baking soda, and oil. Knead the mixture until it forms a soft dough.

2.Set the dough aside for 20 minutes.

3.Take small portions of the dough in your hand, apply a little ghee to your palm, and roll the dough tightly into small balls. Flatten them slightly and create a small trough in the center.

4.Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry the pieces on medium flame until they turn golden and crisp.

5.After frying, soak the pieces in warm sugar syrup.

6.Finally, garnish the badusha with colored desiccated coconut.