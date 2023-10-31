This recipe unveils the secrets of creating these golden, flaky delights at home, right from kneading the soft dough to soaking them in aromatic sugar syrup. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply craving a sweet treat, badusha is the perfect choice to savor the sweet moments in life.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.In a bowl, mix the refined flour, cardamom powder, baking soda, and oil. Knead the mixture until it forms a soft dough.
2.Set the dough aside for 20 minutes.
3.Take small portions of the dough in your hand, apply a little ghee to your palm, and roll the dough tightly into small balls. Flatten them slightly and create a small trough in the center.
4.Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry the pieces on medium flame until they turn golden and crisp.
5.After frying, soak the pieces in warm sugar syrup.
6.Finally, garnish the badusha with colored desiccated coconut.
