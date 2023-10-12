HamberMenu
Navratri special curry with millet, arbi and curd

Try this special satvik dish by Chef Anurag Sharma from Courtyard Marriott

October 12, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 4
Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
Vrat special dahi-arbi by chef Anurag Sharma

This Navratri, try a new dish that is made with colocasia and curd. This dish also used amaranth flour.

Ingredients

Arbi (colocasia)-200 gms
Curd-1 cup
Cumin seeds (jeera) – 1 tea spoon
Green chili – 3
Ghee – 2 tablespoons
Rock salt (Sendha namak) – as required
Rajgira (Amaranth) flour- 1 table spoon

Preparation

1.Boil the arbi (colocasia) till tender. Cool down and peel them. Chop into required size. Meanwhile, chop the green chilies.

2.In a pan, heat the ghee and sauté the arbi . In a bowl, mix the curd and rajgira flour thoroughly.

3.In another pan, heat 1 tsp ghee, add jeera and let it splutter. Add green chilies, and then the curd -flour mixture. Cook on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring it continually.

4.Add the sautéed arbi to the pan and cook few minutes. Once done, remove the pan from the flame. Transfer to a bowl. It is ready to serve.

