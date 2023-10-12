This Navratri, try a new dish that is made with colocasia and curd. This dish also used amaranth flour.
Ingredients
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Boil the arbi (colocasia) till tender. Cool down and peel them. Chop into required size. Meanwhile, chop the green chilies.
2.In a pan, heat the ghee and sauté the arbi . In a bowl, mix the curd and rajgira flour thoroughly.
3.In another pan, heat 1 tsp ghee, add jeera and let it splutter. Add green chilies, and then the curd -flour mixture. Cook on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring it continually.
4.Add the sautéed arbi to the pan and cook few minutes. Once done, remove the pan from the flame. Transfer to a bowl. It is ready to serve.
