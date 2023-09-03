HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A Korean steamed lobster tail recipe for your Sunday lunch

Bring Korean flavours to your dinner table with these steamed lobster tails

September 03, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Asian
  • Dietary Preference Non Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 1 person
Swathi Nair
Swathi Nair
Lobster Jjim (steamed lobster tail)

Lobster Jjim (steamed lobster tail) | Photo Credit: Ravichandran N

Once you try making this Lobster Jjim, you will go back to it again simply because of how easy it is to make. As lobster tail meat is the star ingredient, proper cooking is essential to relish its succulent, sweet flavour and preserve its delightful, juicy texture while avoiding any unwanted chewiness.

Lobster Jjim | Video Credit: Ravichanrdan N

Ingredients

Fresh lobster tail - 1 number
Boiled egg with whites and yolk separated - 1 number
Chopped carrots - 1 cup
Shiitake mushrooms - 1 cup
Chopped chives - 1 cup
Korean soya bean paste
Gochujang sauce (For garnish)
Red chilli paste - 1 cup
Soy sauce - 1 cup

Preparation:

1.Marinate the lobster with the bean paste sauce.

2.Steam the lobster for five minutes.

3.Put shrimp mousse on the lobster meat and place the five ingredients. Starting with the boiled and chopped egg whites and the boiled and chopped egg yolks.

4.Follow it up with chopped carrots, chives and shiitake mushrooms.

5.Brush the Gochujang Sauce on the plate and place the lobster on top.

5.Recipe by chef Jae UK Kim, banquet chef, Conrad Seoul. The recipe video was captured at Mikusu, Conrad, Bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.