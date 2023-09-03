A Korean steamed lobster tail recipe for your Sunday lunch

September 03, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Once you try making this Lobster Jjim, you will go back to it again simply because of how easy it is to make. As lobster tail meat is the star ingredient, proper cooking is essential to relish its succulent, sweet flavour and preserve its delightful, juicy texture while avoiding any unwanted chewiness.

Ingredients Fresh lobster tail - 1 number Boiled egg with whites and yolk separated - 1 number Chopped carrots - 1 cup Shiitake mushrooms - 1 cup Chopped chives - 1 cup Korean soya bean paste Gochujang sauce (For garnish) Red chilli paste - 1 cup Soy sauce - 1 cup

Preparation:

1.Marinate the lobster with the bean paste sauce.

2.Steam the lobster for five minutes.

3.Put shrimp mousse on the lobster meat and place the five ingredients. Starting with the boiled and chopped egg whites and the boiled and chopped egg yolks.

4.Follow it up with chopped carrots, chives and shiitake mushrooms.

5.Brush the Gochujang Sauce on the plate and place the lobster on top.

5.Recipe by chef Jae UK Kim, banquet chef, Conrad Seoul. The recipe video was captured at Mikusu, Conrad, Bengaluru