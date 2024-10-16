A hearty khichdi recipe for rainy days

Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food, especially during the monsoon and winter months. It warms you up and comes together in no time. Try this quick and easy recipe on rainy days for a delicious comforting meal.

Ingredients

Ingredients Rice- 1 cup Moong dal -1 cup Cauliflower florets - 20 gms Carrot - 20gms Potato- 20gms Green peas- 25 gms Green chilies chopped- 2 Cumin seeds- 1 tsp Bay leaf- 2 Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp Asafoetida - a pinch Salt to taste Ghee/ Butter- 1 tsp

Preparation

1.Soak the rice and moong dal for at least 15-20 mins

2.In a cooker, add ghee, cumin seeds, green chillies, asafoetida, bay leaf. Fry everything well.

3.Add cauliflower florets, carrots, potatoes, green peas and turmeric. Sauté for a minute.

4.Add the soaked rice, moong dal, six to eight cups of water and salt to taste.

5.Take two whistles and the khichdi is ready.

6.Add a dollop of ghee or butter if you like.