A hearty khichdi recipe for rainy days

Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food, especially during the monsoon and winter months. It warms you up and comes together in no time. Try this quick and easy recipe on rainy days for a delicious comforting meal.
Ingredients
Preparation
1.Soak the rice and moong dal for at least 15-20 mins
2.In a cooker, add ghee, cumin seeds, green chillies, asafoetida, bay leaf. Fry everything well.
3.Add cauliflower florets, carrots, potatoes, green peas and turmeric. Sauté for a minute.
4.Add the soaked rice, moong dal, six to eight cups of water and salt to taste.
5.Take two whistles and the khichdi is ready.
6.Add a dollop of ghee or butter if you like.
Published - October 16, 2024 07:58 pm IST