GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hearty khichdi recipe for rainy days

This moong dal khichdi with vegetables is high in fiber, easy to digest, and wholesome. Perfect for nourishing your body while enjoying a tasty meal this monsoon  

Published - October 16, 2024 07:58 pm IST

  • Course Dinner
  • Cuisine Indian
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3 people
moong dal khichdi

moong dal khichdi

Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food, especially during the monsoon and winter months. It warms you up and comes together in no time. Try this quick and easy recipe on rainy days for a delicious comforting meal.

Ingredients

Ingredients

Rice- 1 cup
Moong dal -1 cup
Cauliflower florets - 20 gms
Carrot - 20gms
Potato- 20gms
Green peas- 25 gms
Green chilies chopped- 2
Cumin seeds- 1 tsp
Bay leaf- 2
Turmeric powder- 1/2 tsp
Asafoetida - a pinch
Salt to taste
Ghee/ Butter- 1 tsp

Preparation

1.Soak the rice and moong dal for at least 15-20 mins

2.In a cooker, add ghee, cumin seeds, green chillies, asafoetida, bay leaf. Fry everything well.

3.Add cauliflower florets, carrots, potatoes, green peas and turmeric. Sauté for a minute.

4.Add the soaked rice, moong dal, six to eight cups of water and salt to taste.

5.Take two  whistles and the khichdi  is ready.

6.Add a dollop of ghee or butter if you like.

Published - October 16, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Related Topics

recipes

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.