A flavourful and healthy ridge gourd chutney for dosa or chapathi

We always lean towards a coconut or tomato-based chutney to go with our tiffin options. This peerkangai chutney is tangy, sweet and full of nutrients.

April 30, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

  • Course Sides
  • Cuisine Karnataka
  • Dietary Preference Vegetarian
  • Difficulty level Easy
  • Cooking duration Under 15 Minutes
  • Serving size 3-4

This light, Karnataka-style dish is low on coconut and is mildly sweet. It works beautifully with dosas and chapattis. Made with jaggery, red chilli and tamarind, this chutney combines al flavours together making it an assured favourite.

Ingredients

Peerkangai (deskinned and cubed): 2
Tamarind: The size of a small amla
Jaggery: A teaspoon
Whole urad dal (while): One teaspoon
Green/red chillies: To taste
Salt: To taste
Hing: A small pinch
Oil: One teaspoon
Ghee and mustard: For tempering
Coriander: A small bunch
Coconut (grated): Two teaspoons

Preparation

Heat some oil in a kadai and roast the urad dal.

Once it turns a golden brown, add the green chilli, hing and tamarind, and stir.

Add the cubed peerkangai and cook on high heat for a minute.

Add the salt and jaggery and cook for two more minutes.

Add grated coconut and fresh coriander.

Cool and coarsely grind in the mixer. You’ll get a light, creamy chutney, that is sweet and tangy all at once.

Temper with mustard spluttered in ghee, and serve.

