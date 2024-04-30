A flavourful and healthy ridge gourd chutney for dosa or chapathi

April 30, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

This light, Karnataka-style dish is low on coconut and is mildly sweet. It works beautifully with dosas and chapattis. Made with jaggery, red chilli and tamarind, this chutney combines al flavours together making it an assured favourite.

Ingredients Peerkangai (deskinned and cubed): 2 Tamarind: The size of a small amla Jaggery: A teaspoon Whole urad dal (while): One teaspoon Green/red chillies: To taste Salt: To taste Hing: A small pinch Oil: One teaspoon Ghee and mustard: For tempering Coriander: A small bunch Coconut (grated): Two teaspoons

Preparation

Heat some oil in a kadai and roast the urad dal.

Once it turns a golden brown, add the green chilli, hing and tamarind, and stir.

Add the cubed peerkangai and cook on high heat for a minute.

Add the salt and jaggery and cook for two more minutes.

Add grated coconut and fresh coriander.

Cool and coarsely grind in the mixer. You’ll get a light, creamy chutney, that is sweet and tangy all at once.

Temper with mustard spluttered in ghee, and serve.