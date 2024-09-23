GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A flavourful and healthy bisi bele bath made with wheat

Savour the spice - a flavour packed surprise. Enjoy this warm, low-carb wheat bisi bele bath

Updated - September 23, 2024 05:09 pm IST

  • Course Lunch
  • Cuisine Karnataka
  • Dietary Preference No onion, no garlic
  • Difficulty level Medium
  • Cooking duration Under 30 Minutes
  • Serving size 2-3
Seasoned with spices, relish your appetite with this delectable traditional godhumai bisi bela bath

Indulge in the aromatic splendour of wheat bisi bele bath, a delightful twist on the traditional South Indian delicacy. With wholesome ingredients like toor dal, assorted vegetables, and fragrant spices, this dish promises a symphony of flavours and textures that will tantalise your taste buds.

Ingredients

1/2 cup toor dal
2 cups tamarind juice extract
1 1/2 cups vegetables of your choice (carrots, beans, cauliflower)
3 cups water
Salt to taste
1tbsp oil
1 tsp turmeric
3 red chillies
1/2 inch cinnamon stick
1/2 tsp saunf
1/2 tsp whole pepper
3 tbsp coconut
3 to 4 chopped tomatoes
Ingredients to pressure cook
1 cup broken wheat
Ingredients to make a paste
1 1/2 tsp whole dhania

Preparation

1.Pressure-cook contents mentioned under ingredients for 4 to 5 whistles. Set aside.

2.Add oil to a pan and roast the whole dhania, cinnamon stick, saunf and whole pepper until the raw smell fades out. Set aside.

3.Fry coconut in the same pan till golden brown.

4.Blend the roasted spices, coconut and tomatoes to a fine paste.

5.Add the fine paste to the pressure-cooked dal and broken wheat mixture and cook on low flame.

6.Fry cashews in ghee till golden brown and season the godhumai bisi bele bath.

Published - September 23, 2024 05:07 pm IST

