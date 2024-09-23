A flavourful and healthy bisi bele bath made with wheat

No onion, no garlic

Indulge in the aromatic splendour of wheat bisi bele bath, a delightful twist on the traditional South Indian delicacy. With wholesome ingredients like toor dal, assorted vegetables, and fragrant spices, this dish promises a symphony of flavours and textures that will tantalise your taste buds.

Ingredients 1/2 cup toor dal 2 cups tamarind juice extract 1 1/2 cups vegetables of your choice (carrots, beans, cauliflower) 3 cups water Salt to taste 1tbsp oil 1 tsp turmeric 3 red chillies 1/2 inch cinnamon stick 1/2 tsp saunf 1/2 tsp whole pepper 3 tbsp coconut 3 to 4 chopped tomatoes Ingredients to pressure cook 1 cup broken wheat Ingredients to make a paste 1 1/2 tsp whole dhania

Preparation

1.Pressure-cook contents mentioned under ingredients for 4 to 5 whistles. Set aside.

2.Add oil to a pan and roast the whole dhania, cinnamon stick, saunf and whole pepper until the raw smell fades out. Set aside.

3.Fry coconut in the same pan till golden brown.

4.Blend the roasted spices, coconut and tomatoes to a fine paste.

5.Add the fine paste to the pressure-cooked dal and broken wheat mixture and cook on low flame.