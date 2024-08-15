Vijaya Karadant recently inaugurated its fourth outlet in Bengaluru. Established in 1907, this is its 25th outlet in Karnataka. Over the years, Vijaya Karadant has made a name for itself for producing nutritional snacks and delicious sweets without using artificial sweeteners.

Initially thriving as a family-owned business in a small village, Vijaya Karadant made a strategic decision to expand in 2018 by establishing a presence in Bengaluru with their first outlet in Vijayanagar.

In the beginning

The name Karadant is derived from the Kannada word karadantu, meaning fried gum. The brand’s journey began in Amingad in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka, where the founder, Savaligappa Rachappa Aiholli, started crafting nutritious snacks at home.

In 1907, he introduced a karadant designed to support gymnasium goers, especially those involved in kushti or traditional forms of wrestling. Originally crafted for this purpose, the product came to be known for its highly nutritious ingredients, including figs, raisins, pistachios, almonds, cashews, walnuts, cardamom and nutmeg, as well as desi ghee.

Today, it caters to children, lactating mothers and pregnant women, and others. Apart from their signature supreme karadant, premium karadant and classic karadant, special editions such as the anjeer karadant, which is fig-based and a marbled dates karadant, have also been added to their range.

The collection features honey laddoos, made with dry fruits and naturally sweetened with honey, as well as ragi laddoos and protein-rich oat laddoos, apart from traditional savoury items such as chooda and boondi.

With over 25 different snacks and more than 25 types of sweets, the brand caters to different preferences and dietary needs, at an affordable cost, making them accessible to a wider audience.

“Our portfolio emphasises on innovative and health-conscious options,” says Santosh Basavaraj Aiholli, chairman, Amingad’s Vijaya Karadant. “By specialising in dry fruit sweets and traditional grains such as ragi and oats, we cater to those seeking both taste and nutrition. Our focus on jaggery and healthier ingredients has given us a distinct identity in the market.”

With three decades of experience, Santosh took over the business from his father Basavaraja Aivolli, to continue his grandfather’s legacy.

“While our initial growth was steady, we gained substantial momentum after establishing a presence in Bangalore,” says Lakshmi Aivolli, head of Production, and Santosh’s wife. “This expansion not only increased our market reach but also enhanced our brand’s reputation. We are committed to unique taste and quality, focusing on creating sweets with a unique flavour.”

According to Sunil Nagathan, who has been involved with the business for the past eight years and leads the expansion efforts, “The preparation of our sweets is handled by skilled individuals whose families have been associated with the company for generations. The current team includes the sons and grandsons of the original workers, continuing a tradition that spans three generations.”

A distinctive feature of their workforce, Sunil says, is the enduring relationship and familial environment the company has cultivated. “This atmosphere ensures that the employees, many of whom have been trained from a young age, possess a deep and thorough expertise in their craft. “

To ensure consistency and quality, all sweets are produced at a centralised master kitchen, located in Amingad, with deliveries going nationwide via online orders on their website and social media platforms.