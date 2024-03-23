On a Ramzan food trail in Visakhapatnam

March 23, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST

Welcomhotel Devee Grandbay

Executive Chef Sarafath Khan has dished out a lavish Ramadan spread at the hotel’s Welcomcafe Oceanic. The special menu includes the Hyderabadi paya nihari which are succulent lamb shanks cooked in flavourful onion curry served with baked khamiri naan. Most popular in the Ramadan menu is the combo meal which comes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The dishes in the menu are available in the form of takeaway and dine-in options for lunch and dinner. You can also try the restaurant’s Hyderabadi gosht (mutton) biryani or curate your own Iftar menu with bowls of phirni or sheer khurma and badami subz qorma, a vegetarian dish with cottage cheese and seasonal vegetables.

For details, call 08916600101.

Dil Se Haleem

Sheikh Zuber’s stall in a small street of the busy Jagadamba Junction lights up every year during the month of Ramzan. This is the 13th year of the stall, which is known to draw large crowds in the evening hours. “We get about 3,000 visitors every day,” says Zuber as he scoops out haleem from huge cauldron and garnishes it with cashew and caremalised onions. His stall offers chicken and mutton haleem made by the haleem master Billa Srikanth who comes every year from Hyderabad. The haleem here popular for its high spicy level and comes in small, big and family packs.

The stall is open from 7pm onwards.

Fusion Foods

Located at Siripuram, Fusion Food’s Ramadan platter a wholesome treat. The platter includes chicken biryani, mutton paya with bun, sheer kurma, mutton haleem, a bowl of dry fruits and fresh fruits and a glass of rose-flavoured drink Rooh Afza. You can also choose from the a-la-carte menu to keep your meal light.

The Ramadan menu can be savoured for lunch and dinner and the restaurant also offers takeaway options.

