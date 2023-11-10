Lamb trotter soup, ‘tough’ ladoos and spicy biscuits: Tamil Nadu’s chefs on their Deepavali specials

November 10, 2023 01:06 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

With Deepavali coming up soon, conversations are either about firecrackers, or food. And with festive cooking now the preserve of caterers, stocking up on new clothes takes precedence in most families.

But what do chefs like to eat during Deepavali? We asked some seasoned professionals to elaborate on their favourites.

Aatu kaal paaya and adirasam

Chef K Damodaran, known more popularly as Chef Damu, is looking forward to some quality time this Deepavali with over 20 members of his extended family set to join him in Chennai for the celebrations.

“We usually celebrate Deepavali over three days, and yes, I do a lot of the cooking at home too. It is a task that I enjoy,” he says.

The festivities begin the night before Deepavali, with lamb trotter (aatu kaal/paaya) soup that is set to cook over a firewood stove. “We season the rich soup lightly with pepper in the morning, and have it with kal dosai or aapam. For lunch, there’s bound to be a biryani, either mutton or chicken. We call it saapidra Deepavali (eating Deepavali), because we are munching on something or the other the whole day,” he laughs.

A fast is observed on the second day, that is broken with freshly fried adirasam. “I think I must have made at least 100 to 150 adirasams for Deepavali.”

Traditional preparations of sooyiam,ukkarai and vada curry are also part of the chef’s menu. “By the third day, everyone is busy packing up the leftovers and returning home. The adirasams last us for nearly 10 days after Deepavali,” says the chef.

A tough ladoo to crack

For celebrity chef Deena Dayalan, who has a devoted fan following for his online videos showcasing rural cuisine in Tamil Nadu, his grandmother’s porul vilanga urundai heralded the festive cooking in his childhood. “As its name suggests, it is a recipe where we are unable to identify the additional ingredients. This delicious and nourishing urundai (ladoo) is packed with of lentils, jaggery, and multigrains. Sometimes you may have to break this firm sweet with a hammer,” he laughs.

Chef Deena’s version of the recipe, that he picked up from his mother, contains roasted and ground moong dal (green gram), parboiled rice, peanuts, and bengal gram (chickpea), that is mixed with jaggery syrup and ghee before being formed into balls. Porul vilanga urundai is seasoned with salt and dry ginger powder to taste.

“It is anourishing snack, and keeps well for weeks in an airtight metal tin. When I was growing up, we would share these ladoos along with fried snacks like adirasam and murukku with the neighbours during Deepavali, or indeed, any special occasion. Now it seems to have vanished,” says Deena.

At home, he says he will be preparing the ragi simili, a ladoo made with ragi and peanut flour. “Ragi flour has to be steamed and piping hot for this recipe. We mix it with roasted and ground peanuts, jaggery, cardamom powder and ghee. It is a nice change from the usual milk-based sweets during festivals, and is highly nutritious too,” the chef says.

Biscuits with a spicy twist

Dindigul-based chef MS Rajmohan, director, Department of Hotel Management and Catering Science at GTN Arts College in Dindigul, finds the seeval (also known as kaara biscuit) to be his favourite Deepavali preparation. “It comes together quickly, and is my go-to festive savoury snack. As children, we knew Deepavali was coming, when our home was filled with the aroma of snacks being fried in hot ghee,” he says.

Maida is sprinkled with cumin seeds and black peppercorn, seasoned with salt and with soda bicarbonate (to help with a lighter texture) and kneaded with water to get a soft dough. Portions of the dough are then rolled out, cut into diamond shapes and deep fried in hot oil.

Among the main dishes he prefers during Deepavali, is the uppu kari, where mutton is stir-fried Chettinad style with shallots, dried chillies, pepper, garlic and curry leaves. “It is best paired with plain steamed rice, because the delicate flavours get enhanced. But there’s no escaping biryani during Deepavali these days,” he says.

Festivals can be tough for those in the hospitality sector, because work is never far away. “Even though I try to enjoy Deepavali with my family, invariably I end up overseeing food orders on D-Day. As chefs, we want to give our clients their best experience during the festival, so we are often quite late for our own celebrations,” he says.

“Chefs, especially those on long-term overseas contracts, rarely get to see their families during the holidays, because it is one of the busiest periods in their schedule. I hope everyone gets to spend some time with their loved ones for Deepavali this year. The festival is not just about food, but also the joy of being with our families,” says Deena.