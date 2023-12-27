Hosts of Christmas present: Christmas Day lunch specials in Bengaluru

December 27, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST

Chophouse

It may not be a white Christmas in Bengaluru, but Chophouse by the Biere Club, is presenting an English-inspired Christmas. Chef Shaun Kenworthy has whipped up classic starters such as smoked salmon caviar on mini crumpets, scotch quail eggs, fresh figs with blue cheese and fresh brandied chicken livers on toast.

Follow these up with traditional pepper roast beef tenderloin, roast pork with apple cider sauce or roast turkey with cauliflower puree. Vegetarians need not despair — a decadent jackfruit, lentil and root vegetable moussaka is among the vegan options on the menu.

Needless to say, Christmas pudding flambé with hot brandy sauce as well as spiced eggnog, winter ales and mulled wine will round up your meal.

The Christmas menu will continue throughout the holiday season from 12pm to 1am. For reservations, call 099867 69776.

Daysie

This all-day casual bar gets a touch of the holiday fever with their Christmas day specials. Start with a green grinch salad of baby greens, walnuts and apple with raspberry vinaigrette before moving on to pistachio crusted sea scallops served in a butter garlic sauce or a mini shepherd’s pie.

There is a choice of Santa’s spinach and ricotta cannelloni, a North Pole pan-seared salmon served with sauteed Swiss chard, artichoke and citrus couscous, grilled French chicken breast with duchess potatoes and steamed greens or Rudolph’s rack of lamb chops with green pea mash and hasselback potatoes as accompaniments.

If you have space for dessert, indulge in a holiday honey panna cotta or a merry apple walnut cheesecake. Apart from eggnog and mulled wine, Daysie’s Christmas Day cocktails include a Merry Berry Bliss of white rum and homemade raspberry syrup, and Santa’s Sip with gin, homemade spices and syrups, lime juice and egg.

From 12 noon to 12.30am, for reservations call 9180 4725 0000.

SuzyQ

SuzyQ is leaving no stone unturned to ensure this Christmas is a memorable one. Apart from the festivities they have lined up to mark the season, their menu for the day will leave both vegetarians and non-vegetarians sighing with satifaction.

Starting with smoked aubergine and feta cream or wild mushroom cannelloni or triple cheese prawns and sea shell pasta, before moving on to grilled fish and mustard baked cauliflower, confit turkey leg in brown mushroom sauce or the basil-chilli pork chops, accompanied by gochujang belly and a chorizo crostini, among other delicious options.

End the meal on a sweet note with vanilla cream mille-feuille a classic creamy vanilla pastry paired with a rum-soaked raisin brownie or a raspberry Santa nutty brittle layered with coconut mousse and served with dragon fruit ice-cream.

Hot buttered rum and Rudolph’s Remedy a Christmas cocktail of white rum, cherry filling and vanilla are to be had for the sipping along with other traditional beverages.

From 12 noon to 12.30am. Call 080 4725 00 88 for reservations.

Black Pearl

If you think a traditional Christmas meal with all the trimmings is a tad too much to stomach and perhaps even a bit overhyped, you can always fall back on The Black Pearl’s buffet spread, where you can pick and choose what suits you best. Their curated Christmas special menu includes unlimited vegetarian and non-vegetarian options with mocktails for children and wine for adults. The bar menu also includes winter specials and festive-themed tipples.

Price start from ₹700 for children (6-12 yrs), unlimited veg buffet with a glass of wine ₹1299, unlimited non-veg buffet with a glass of wine ₹1399. For reservations call 9880434555

Fox in the Field

Your Christmas present awaits at Fox in the Field — a pint of beer or mulled wine is on the house! Follow it up with a lavish spread which includes a wonderful mix of Continental, Indian and Asian cuisines. Dishes such as duck in spiced plum sauce and roast turkey with caramelised onion sauce, couscous cheese galouti and mutton laal maas, kung napling pao and chilly basil noodles are just a sampling of their Christmas spread.

The buffet at Fox in the Field includes Christmas special desserts, clay pot cold rice kheer, shahi tukda and more as a fitting end to your meal.

Prices begin from ₹1499. Christmas lunch will be served from 12pm-3.30pm. Call 91-8970707999, 91-8971433379 for details

Lazy Suzy

This Christmas Lazy Suzy is gifting diners the choice of a five-course menu or a three-course one. While their five-course special comprises starters and dishes such as port wine-infused chicken liver pâté, grilled prawn rechade and a traditional roast turkey with pistachio and bread stuffing, accompanied by buttered vegetables and orange-glazed sweet potato, the three-course option includes a soup or salad, mains and dessert.

Lazy Suzy’s dessert platter includes the traditional pudding toast with vanilla ice cream and other sweet treats.

Their five-course menu costs ₹1950+ GST, while the three-course menu costs ₹1750+ GST. Available for lunch and dinner from 12.15pm and 7.30pm. Call 8073032246 or 08025272737 for bookings.

