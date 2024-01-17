Give in to wanderlust at Dock 66

January 17, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

Dock 66 is the sum of a whole lot of little things that can delight. Depending where you’re coming from, getting to Dock 66 can be an adventure with Google Maps taking you through uncertain terrain until suddenly there is a spurt of glass and chrome. Your destination is just behind that, set in a food court assembled from shipping containers.

The entire vibeis a nudge to traipse off wherever the wind blows and once inside, that feeling only gets stronger. Even if you are the stay-at-home type, you cannot help but admire the attention to travel-related detail, starting at the doorstep with the Dock’s coordinates embossed on it. Then there is the name too — Dock for the containers and 66 for their area pin code.

Movie posters, runways, maps, rail coupe-style seating, crate boxes as decor and a vault(!) storing their precious liquid cargo makes you want to check ticket rates for the next long weekend. In the meantime, there is Dock 66 which caters to all the wanderlust you have pent up with a serving of your favourite poison and comfort food.

The USP of the cuisine at Dock 66 is that it is primarily South Indian, barring a section of items from the tandoor, as the proprietors feels there is a dearth of pubs offering sides from this part of the country. They also have an unexpectedly wide range of vegetarian dishes using ingredients such as raw banana stem and flower, and yam, far removed from the usual offerings of paneer and mushroom.

Dock 66 has sides such as Marina beach sundal (tempered black channa), Mangalore goli bajji and Karnataka’s girmit bhel — uncommon bar snacks at swish watering holes.

The hara bara kebabs are baked and not fried, which give it a crunchy exterior. The vegetable cutlets made with banana flour and an assortment of other vegetables are a familiar yet great way to start proceedings.

The chicken pallipalyam of Kongunadu and Guntur’s chicken chintamani are spicy, succulent and go as a great side with drinks. Other dishes such as Coorgi pork, Kerala-style nethili (anchovy) fry and military hotel mutton pepper sukkah are excellent examples of Dock 66’s commitment to serve South Indian cuisine.

After sampling the wide range of sides and starters, we settled on kal dosa and the home-style chicken — a hearty gravy made with familiar spices that paired well with the dosa. It was a tough choice to make since appams, neer dosas, kothu parota and set dosas were also there besides tandoor rotis, biryani and bisi bele bath.

Desserts are limited to safe choices and a fusion of the tried and tested. The Mysuru cheese cake which incorporates layers of Mysore pak into its being, and the pannai karupatti (black jaggery) brownie win points for culinary creativity.

It is not too often one comes across a resto bar which serves up a range of snacks, starters and mains — from onion pakodas and valapoo (banana flower) vada to curd rice and paneer rolls.

Besides its well-stocked bar and bartender’s counter which sits behind a resin river map of the seas, Dock 66 prides themselves on their curated collection of premixed alcohol shots.

The pretty-looking morning glory is a bright blend of gin, lavender and basil, the naughty-sounding Thai massage is a refreshing mango and gin-based drink while coffee and cream with ice cream vodka, cold brew coffee and vanilla syrup is a real lipsmacker.

Apart from the main area, Dock 66 boasts of seating arrangements outdoors and at different levels, as well as an enclosed space for private parties.

Dock 66 is at LITBOX, Kundanahalli Village, EPIP Zone, Whitefield.

Dock 66 Hits: hara bara kabab, veg cutlet, kal dosa and chicken curry Misses: chicken varuval