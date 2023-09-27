Zoop your food while on a train journey

September 27, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

What’s a train journey without munching on something and looking out the window as you enjoy the changing landscape? And in digital India, won’t it be nice to get a taste of the food while zipping from one state to another by train?

Zoop, a food aggregator approved by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as part of an e-catering project, does precisely that. The country-wide online food aggregator for railway passengers offers food from a list of empanelled restaurants. The food is delivered at the passengers’ seats during their journey at their chosen station.

Puneet Sharma, the founder of Zoop explains: “Zoop has simplified the meal ordering process for passengers by offering the option to pre-book their meals based on their station and coach position. Our innovative feature ensures an, efficient delivery process. Our website ( https://www.zoopindia.com/ ) offers additional benefits passengers to check their PNR status and coach position.”

Puneet says he was confident about making Zoop work after his experience working go-to-market strategies for companies like LG Electronics, Reliance and Virgin Mobiles. An MBA graduate with experience in m-commerce, e-commerce, sales and distribution and Strategic Alliances. “My work experience helped me understand the market better and get a better insight into the running of an e-commerce business,” added Puneet

Talking more about Zoop, he says, “We currently serve more than 150 railway stations across India and pride ourselves on providing passengers with piping hot and nutritious meals right at their seat. It is not just meals. Sometimes, people also order speciality sweets and snacks from the states they travel to. Availability and delivery, however, depends on whether the train will be crossing the station during business hours.”

Zoop recently integrated with Simpl’s (an online financial payment system) for the pay-after-delivery feature, which initiates the payment only upon successful order delivery. He says, “The pay-after-delivery feature helps to assuage consumer concerns about non-delivery on pre-paid orders. Many customers are concerned about not receiving pre-paid orders. Which is why we introduced the pay after delivery feature.”

Zoop also offers the pay-after-delivery feature for pre-booking meals for passengers’ upcoming journeys at over 150 train stations. “We have signed up with over 2,000 FSSAI-certified restaurants. In addition to this, Zoop accommodates strict dietary preferences, and its curated list of restaurants even include the option to have Jain food delivered to passengers’ train seats.

Zoop covers 21 stations in south India, some of the station names are Anantapur, Chennai, Chittoor, Coimbatore, Gudur, Hyderabad, Kanchipuram, Kurnool, Mangalore, Mysore, Nellore, Nizamabad, Puri, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Thiruvannamalai, Vijayawada, Virudhunagar, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram.

What is Zoop’s biggest challenge? “Lack of awareness is the biggest concern,” adds Puneet. And Zoop’s delivery failure? “We have a 1% delivery failure and we are working on doing a 100% delivery success,” he adds.

Steps to use Zoop on Google Search on Google search bar Zoop India Click on the chat with a live agent option Google ChatBot named Ziva will share options to select from Choose any option from “Order Food”, “Check PNR” or “Raise a complaint” Proceed with further replies/options Choose a payment option for food orders Track your order

