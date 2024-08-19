Your guide to the restaurants at Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 opened its doors in early 2023. The terminal aims to showcase Karnataka’s rich heritage, and blends Nature with modern architecture. It has a “Garden City” theme that is evident in the use of bamboo and lush greenery throughout. Now, after a year since it opened, the terminal hosted its commercial launch in early August. Award-winning restaurants, bars, and retail outlets, along with the swanky 080 lounge are now open to domestic travellers. We got a firsthand tour of the terminal.

Celebrity chefs

T2 is home to India’s first Wolfgang Puck restaurant. The award-winning Austrian chef has many Michelin stars to his name. He was an important figure in California in the ‘70s and is known for using French techniques and American styles. The restaurant at the terminal has a limited menu of pizzas, salads and a few of his signature desserts. Some must try dishes are WP Asian salad, Swiss omelette, the wild salmon, and the famous Basque cheesecake. We also recommend the Asian chicken wings and the prawn pizza.

British chef and TV host James Martin also has his first Indian outlet at T2, called James Martin Kitchen. The chef is the host of Saturday Morning with James Martin on UK TV screens. With the focus on British ingredients and baking, the menu has salads, sandwiches, wraps and rolls. Choose from dishes like avo on toast, three cheese rarebit, New Zealand lamb chops, or a full English breakfast with all the trimmings. A dish that stood out was the makhani chicken waffles.

080 Domestic Lounge

The highlight of the terminal is the 080 domestic lounge. Keeping with the theme of showcasing the State’s heritage, the lounge features art and architecture designed around the State. For example, their coffee kiosk, called Kodagu cafe, is themed around Coorg and its coffee culture. The cafe will host different local coffee brands on a rotational basis.

The lounge’s menu has been designed by celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar and Abhijit Saha and shines the spotlight on Indian ingredients. Additionally, the lounge includes a retro-style bar named Radio House and a well-equipped business centre.

Indian eats

For authentic Karnataka cuisine, guests can head to Maiyas. Maiyas is a popular Karnataka-based chain that was founded in 2012 by the family behind MTR legacy restaurant. At T2, the brand has a beautifully designed restaurant with an Indian aesthetic and a menu of local heroes. Gully Kitchen is another outlet you can go to for Indian fare. They have biryanis, dosas, samosas and chai, and also vegan and Jain options. A slightly more fusion style-Indian restaurant Farzi Cafe is also at T2. Farzi Cafe has experimental and modern takes on Indian classics. Fans of Bengaluru’s RCB team can visit the RCB Bar and Cafe. The extensive bar menu has beers on tap and cocktails.

Burgers and more…

Johnny Rockets is an American franchise that specialises in diner-style burgers, fries and milkshakes. We really liked their interiors that are based on a quintessential 1950’s diner with neon lights and marquee sign boards. Another American staple at T2 is Hard Rock Cafe. The outlet has merchandise from rock bands, live music gigs and a menu featuring burgers and cocktails. One of our favourite pit stops on the tour was PF Chang’s. The American-Chinese chain has special dishes such as lettuce wraps and dynamite shrimp.

With such a range of options, and an array of retail brands such as Mont Blanc and Hidesign, the terminal is hoping to pamper travellers before they board their flights. If you are someone like me who is riddled with anxiety before flying, a curated dining experience might just do the trick.