GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

World Environment Day 2024 | How Bengaluru’s India Sweet House is thinking outside the box

On World Environment Day, which falls on June 5, we look at how India Sweet House is doing their bit for the planet

Updated - June 06, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 11:14 am IST

Ruth Dhanaraj
Jalebis from India Sweet House

Jalebis from India Sweet House | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Did you know you could walk into any outlet of India Sweet House with your own container for your purchases? Of course, they do have their own packaging, but this is one of the many sustainable habits the brand practises.

“As far as possible, we have tried to keep plastic use to a minimum,” says Shwetha Rajashekar, co-founder and director, of the two-and-a-half-year-old brand. “We use cutlery made of sugarcane bagasse and banana leaves to dish out samples. Plus, from April this year, we began rewarding customers who walked in with their own boxes and carry bags with a special discount,” she adds.

The story of India Sweet began with an organic dairy farm that was established five years ago. “The idea was to practice organic farming for which we needed cow dung. So, we brought about 150 cows to the farm, but with cows come milk,” she laughs, adding that they pondered about what to do with the surplus.

Holige from India Sweet House

Holige from India Sweet House | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

They employed a green method of delivering milk in glass bottles, but it was not proving viable. Then, they hit on the idea of making sweets, as they were already producing ghee and khoya, and supplying it to sweet-makers, among other customers.

“We decided a sweet brand of our own, using organic milk, would be a value addition to the business. We could continue to nurture our cows, provide organic products and retain our ethos.”

In keeping with their guiding principle of creating organic products, the brand does not use varak (silver leaf) on their sweets.

“We also don’t use artificial colouring, which was initially difficult for customers who would see rather similar-looking confectionery behind our counters,” she says, adding it took some persuasion to convince buyers that kaju katli without the silver leaf tasted just the same.

Today, the brand has outlets in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru and other parts of Karnataka.

For more information log on to indiasweethouse.in

Putharekulu from India Sweet House

Putharekulu from India Sweet House | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Haalbai from India Sweet House

Haalbai from India Sweet House | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / environmental issues / food / lifestyle and leisure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.