September 04, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST

Now a wine from tea. Fifty-one-year-old Alpana Saika, a homemaker who lived in several tea estates in Assam after her marriage in 1996 to a garden executive is now working on a wine made from tea.

Alpana says she first started making wine with fruits after she tasted homemade fruit wine made by wives of other tea garden executives. After successfully making fruit wine, Alpana a tea lover, started experimenting wine from tea in small batches. She, however, never thought of bottling and starting a tea wine brand until she came across a study in 2017 by researcher Prashant Dutta and a team from Toklai Tea Research Institute, which spoke about tea wine using CTC, Orthodox and green tea with possible health benefits. (CTC and Orthodox are different styles of tea production)

Alpana who is currently working on building the bottling unit and finalising the label design and look, describes her life on the tea estate as luxurious. “We had a team of people doing everything from gardening to house work for us. As a rule, the bungalow’s gardens and orchards have to be maintained. Gardeners do most of the work, so peaches, bananas and other local fruits like jackfruit and starfruit are always available during the season.”

That is how Alpana started making fruit wine, first with peach followed by banana. “Since I love tea and we were at a place where good tea leaves were not a problem, I decided to work on making a wine with tea in 2000, using CTC (crush, tear, curl, the tea leaves used to make everyday tea).”

She adds, “We were then at Mariani estate in Jorhat (Upper Assam). It was not the age of internet and in Upper Assam especially, cell phone connectivity, broad band etc was unheard of... so I was on my own in this experiment.”

When Alpana made tea wine for parties at home, she got an enthusiastic response from friends and family. “That is when I thought I could bottle my wine under my own label and apply for a commercial licence to make it,” she says.

However, Assam excise doesn’t issue wine licences. “That is when my struggle with paper work began. I had to present research and reports. In the meantime I applied for a patent as well. Finally with the license in hand we have set up our shed in Nalbari at Tihu and the machinery is on it’s way from Ghaziabad,” she says.

Alpana now uses tea liquor(brewed tea that is cooled, to which yeast is added) rather than fresh leaves to make wine. After she succeeded in making her first small batch, she tried ageing it and adding her own touch by flavouring it with local spices. Her wine is deliberately sweet as dry wine with tea tends to taste bitter. Alpana explains that the flavour notes include a spicy aftertaste of cinnamon. She is currently working on controlling the alcohol content, keeping it at 12%.