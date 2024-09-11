Prems Grama Bhojanam, Adyar

Well-known for their millet and heritage rice-based menu derived from rural South India, sadya here will have 25 classic dishes served on a banana leaf. The restaurnat is known for its Red aval paal payasam, thenga-manga chammandhi and kuru milagu tomato rasam and they serve Samba red rice and Thooyamalli white rice for the sadya.

September 14 and 15, ₹600 per person. To pre-book, call 9840062772

Sorgam, Adyar

This South Indian restaurant has been oering Onam sadya for the past eight years, and is immensely popular for their corporate orders of take away sadya in a box. The neatly packed boxes with 25 dierent items, comes with both red and white rice. Ada pradhaman and paal payasam will be served with the sadya. For dine-in guests, there are non-vegetarian starters such as beef roast, mutton kola urundai, karuvelpela prawns and Kerala green chilli chicken will be availalbe.

September 15 and 16, lunch only. Dine-in is priced at ₹800 and take away boxes are priced at ₹950. To pre-book your sadya, call 9677277900

Aachi Namma Kitchen, Anna Nagar

Apart from the elaborate Onam sadya spread which includes chakka pradhaman and sugiyan, a special kids sadya priced at ₹399 will also be available here. A highlight this year will be the snacks counter at the restaurant, serving ela ada, pazhampori, ullivada and unniappam from September 8 to 15 from 4pm to 7pm. The dinner (7.30pm to 9 pm) menu includes pathri, vattayappam, parotta, puttu, mappas and ishtew.

To pre-book your sadya lunch on September 14 and 15, contact 9715053407. Sadya is priced at ₹725 per person for dine-in and ₹825 for takeaway.

Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Nungambakkam

The chefs at this restaurant are all gearing up to serve an Onam sadya comprising 26 items, oered as a dine-in meal and a takeaway meal. Every year, the restaurant brings in cooks from Kerala to prepare the vegetarian spread. Their payasams which include ada pradhaman, paalada pradhaman, chakka pradhaman and idichu pizhinja payasam are also available as a takeaway option priced at ₹900 per litre, and ₹450 for 500ml. A meal box that serves ve priced at ₹6,750 can also be ordered. The meal box is packed in a stainless steel tin carrier and a hot box. Similarly, payasams are packed in stainless steel containers.

The sadya will be served on September 14 and 15 at Marlen Mahal, Eco Park, Chetpet and is priced at ₹1,390. Pre-book your sadya slot, takeaway meals and payasams at www.kckonam.com. Call 9858591010 for more details.

Savera, Mylapore

Executive chef Jesu Lambert and his team have curated a special Onam sadya which will be served for four days at Savera’s southern speciality restaurant, Malgudi, priced at ₹1,500 from September 12 to 15. The sadya features tradtional dishes, as well as kappa vada and parottas. At another restaurant Piano, an Onam brunch (₹1,750) will be available on September 15, from noon to 4pm. The sadya at Malgudi is from September 12 to 15 from noon to 4 pm. For reservations, call 9710421422. For the Onam brunch at Piano, call 7550001168

Hyatt Regency, Teynampet

At Foccacia, home chef Ammu Rebecca (of Rebecca’s Kitchen) presents an Onam sadya with both non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes. Hailing from Kollam, Ammu specialises in Central Travancore or North Kerala non-vegetarian cuisine, and meen pollichathu, chicken ullarthiyathu and prawn kizhi are on the menu. Travancore-style is milder on spices compared to other regions in Kerala, but uses coconut generously, says Rebecca. Seafood is prominent in this region and therefore her Chemmeen Kizhi (Prawn masala wrapped in banana leaf and then steamed or tawa fried) will be a signature dish from the region.

On September 15 for lunch. The non-vegetarian sadya is priced at ₹2,499 and vegetarian at ₹1,999. For bookings, call 9884369333.

