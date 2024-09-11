AIDU in Jubilee Hills is celebrating Onam with an Onam Sadya Thali. The vegetarian thali, priced ₹749, blends authentic tradition with a contemporary touch. Those who won’t settle for a veg thali can opt for the special non-vegetarian thali for ₹849.

Pathemari Kerala- Asian Inn at Nampally is offering the Sadya for a day. This popular Kerala restaurant popular for its signature traditional Kerala dishes will have an Onasadya lunch for a day. The dine-in sadya with close to 25 items is priced ₹450. The take away is priced ₹490.

Akson at Panjagutta celebrates Onam every year with a dedicated menu. The only Kerala restaurant in the area, Akson is popular with the working crowd there . Their Onam sadya with 25 items is priced ₹550 and the takeaway is priced ₹600. Each item is packed separately in the takeaway menu.

Mahamudra at Jubilee Hills will have an Onam buffet this weekend. The highlight is the sadya spread with over 20 different dishes, made with rice, vegetables, and spices, all traditionally served on a banana leaf. On weekdays starting from September 16, there will be a special Onam pre-plated thali, priced ₹577

The Culinary Lounge in Jubilee Hills has home chef Meera Girija Tadimeti, cooking a hearty sadya from scratch. From Inji puli to ada pradhaman, everything is cooked to give an authentic Onam sadya experience. Meera is a self-taught home chef who loves cooking authentic dishes from Kerala Andhra and Thai cuisines.

Gaurang’s Kitchen at Jubilee Hills offers an elaborate Onam Sadya Thali that includes a variety of special vegetarian dishes to reflect Kerala’s culinary heritage. Puli inji pazham stands out with its sweet and tangy blend of ripe plantains and spices. The theeyal, a flavorful curry made with roasted coconut and a mix of vegetables, adds depth and complexity to the meal. The sweet note to the thali comes from Pal Payasam. The thali will be available on September 14 and 15, lunch and dinner.

Other places to try the Onam thali in the city are ITC Kakatiya, Westin, MoMo Cafe Courtyard by Marriott, Park Hyatt, The Westin

